DURHAM, N.H. — Tyrell Sturdivant scored 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting, Roland Nyama had 14 points and Stony Brook pulled away late from New Hampshire for a 59-56 win on Thursday night in an America East Conference opener for both teams.
Daniel Dion missed a 3 from the left corner with two seconds left before Nyama secured the rebound for the win.
Stony Brook (6-8) outscored New Hampshire (9-6) 7-4 down the stretch. Bryan Sekunda’s 3 with 2:10 left put the Seawolves up, 55-52, for good. New Hampshire’s Jordan Reed made a pair of free throws before Sturdivant followed with a layup.
Tanner Leissner made a pair of free throws to make it 57-56, but Sturdivant’s jumper with 15 seconds to go ended the scoring.
New Hampshire led 26-19 at halftime before Stony Brook used an 11-4 run in the first four minutes to tie it on a Sturdivant jumper.
Leissner led the Wildcats with 25 points and shot 14 for 17 from the free throw line. Jaleen Smith added 12 points.
