Behind the pitching of Courtney Lawrence, the Suffolk-CCC softball team captured its second straight Region XV championship with a 4-1 win Saturday over Dutchess-CC at Westchester-CC. Lawrence struck out eight and allowed five hits for the Sharks.
Jessica Parente and Cori Augustine each had RBI singles and Laura Galligan went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Suffolk-CCC, which finished 14-1 in Region XV play and is 37-1 the last two years.
Augustine threw a complete game for Suffolk in its 6-5 walk- off semifinal win against Nassau-CC. Jamie Parente (Jessica’s sister) tied the game at 5 with an RBI infield single before Jessica Parente knocked in the winning run with a base hit.
“It’s great having two pitchers we can really rely on because they’re different kind of pitchers,” coach Joe Kosina said. “Cori mixes speeds and has a good change and Courtney is more of a power pitcher — they’re really ‘1’ and ‘1a.’ ”
Suffolk-CCC will count on Augustine and Lawrence, who was the Region XV tournament MVP, when it hosts the winner of Region XX in a best-of-three series beginning May 6 in the district championship at the Brentwood campus. The winner moves on to the Junior College World Series in Rochester, Minnesota on May 18.
