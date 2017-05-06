District H softball final: Suffolk CCC vs. Butler CC

Subscribe
    Suffolk CCC beat Butler CC in the District H softball championship series on Saturday, May 6, 2017, to advance to the NJCAA World Series.

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol (6) is all smiles
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol (6) is all smiles after her third home run the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence delivers to the plate
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence delivers to the plate during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol (6) is all smiles
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol (6) is all smiles after her solo home run in the seventh inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC head coach Joseph Kosina congratulates Maison
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC head coach Joseph Kosina congratulates Maison Zumpol during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC players spose after winning the District
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC players spose after winning the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan connects for a double
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan connects for a double in the fifth inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence makes the catch during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence makes the catch during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence, left, and Paige Baker
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence, left, and Paige Baker right, congratulate Maison Zumpol on her third home run during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine gets the final
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine gets the final out in SCCC's 9-3 win over Butler in Game 1 of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC' celebrates Maison Zumpol's home run during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC' celebrates Maison Zumpol's home run during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Meagan McClinchey can't beat the throw
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Meagan McClinchey can't beat the throw to third base during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Meagan McClinchey looks at a fastball
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Meagan McClinchey looks at a fastball during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Butler CC's Jessi Reed delivers a strike during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Butler CC's Jessi Reed delivers a strike during the District H softball championship against Suffolk CCC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol, center, with Laura Galligan
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol, center, with Laura Galligan (left) and Meagan McClinchey celebrate Maison's home run during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence pitches during the District
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence pitches during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence delivers a fastball during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence delivers a fastball during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan scores on Meagan McClinchey's
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan scores on Meagan McClinchey's double during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence reacts after defeating Butler
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence reacts after defeating Butler CC of Pa. 11- 1 in Game 2 to win the District H softball championship on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente makes the play at
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente makes the play at shortstop during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente throws to first during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente throws to first during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Butler CC head coach Roni Mall calls the
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Butler CC head coach Roni Mall calls the play during the District H softball championship against Suffolk CCC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC athletic director Kevin Foley presents the
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC athletic director Kevin Foley presents the championship plaque to head coach Joseph Kosina after the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente throws to first base
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente throws to first base during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jamie Parente looks to connect on
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jamie Parente looks to connect on the fastball during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence connects for a single
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence connects for a single during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    SCCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers a strike during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    SCCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers a strike during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol bunts during the District
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Maison Zumpol bunts during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente makes the throw to
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente makes the throw to first during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan makes the out on
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan makes the out on the throw by Jamie Parente during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan makes the play during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Laura Galligan makes the play during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Paige Baker connects for a single
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Paige Baker connects for a single in the third inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente connects for a single
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente connects for a single during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine throws during the
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine throws during the bottom of second inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC head coach Joseph Kosina reacts during
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC head coach Joseph Kosina reacts during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence pitches the second game
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Courtney Lawrence pitches the second game of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers a strike
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers a strike during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    SCCC athletic director Kevin Foley presents the championship
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    SCCC athletic director Kevin Foley presents the championship plaque to Paige Baker, left and Jessica Parente after the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente connects for a single
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jessica Parente connects for a single in the fourth inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers to the
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine delivers to the plate during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine is called out
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine is called out at the plate during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Jamie Parente connects for a single
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Jamie Parente connects for a single during the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC looks on prior to the District
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC looks on prior to the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

    Suffolk CCC's Paige Baker connects for a three-run
    (Credit: Alan J. Schaefer)

    Suffolk CCC's Paige Baker connects for a three-run home run in the first inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

