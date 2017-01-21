Al Iannazzone Al Iannazzone joined Newsday in January 2012 as the Knicks’ beat writer, after covering the NBA for 11 years for The Record. Al covered the Knicks and Nets in that time, and also reported on the U.S. Open tennis tournament and other major sporting events. Al appeared regularly on the YES Network’s Nets pregame show from 2005-2011.



Follow him on Twitter @Al_Iannazzone. Show More email

Carmelo Anthony has been involved in three played-out Melo-dramas this season and none were directly created by him.

From Phil Jackson saying he stalls the offense, to George Karl ripping him in his book and finally the Charley Rosen article that led to Anthony announcing once again he wants to stay with the Knicks, it’s fair to wonder why Anthony wants to stay with the Knicks.

“What makes it easier to get through it is because I know all of it is [expletive],” Anthony told Newsday. “That’s why I can come here and be at peace and still be able to talk to you all about the situation because I know a lot of the stuff that’s being said is BS. And I know if I go back to [management] they’re going to be ‘Oh we didn’t say that.’ I’ve dealt with that stuff before.”

The Knicks are losing, perhaps heading to their fourth straight season of missing the playoffs. Anthony often is the scapegoat when he doesn’t play hard defense or move the ball enough. Yet he gets little credit for what he does: keeps the Knicks in many games with his scoring, opens up shots for his teammates because of the attention he receives.

This won’t change unless the Knicks start winning. But Anthony plans to stick it out. He said for the first time in an interview with Newsday that he would “consider” waiving his no-trade clause it if the Knicks told him “they want to go in a different direction.”

Anthony isn’t there yet. He said he loves New York, loves playing in Madison Square Garden, loves the attention – all of it. He also feels a loyalty to his teammates and doesn’t want to be selfish and abandon ship while the team is struggling.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Now, it won’t be easy to move Anthony. He has a 15 percent trade kicker, worth roughly $9.9 million, that gets split in half and added to his salary for this season and next.

But waiving his no-trade might be something he thinks long and hard about after this season when he’s not dealing with the daily grind and has more time to talk it over with his family.

The Knicks, as bad as they have played lately, are still in the playoff chase, just two games out going into Saturday’s game against the Suns. The goal is still the playoffs. If they moved Anthony now or before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, the Knicks have no shot at the playoffs.

For all of Anthony’s flaws, he wants to lead the Knicks back into the playoffs. He wants to win in New York. He’s not turning his back on them now, and the front office shouldn’t turn their backs him yet.

The Knicks’ focus should be to limit the distractions and play basketball. If they do move Anthony right now it should be to power forward full-time with Kristaps Porzingis starting at center. Anthony’s best position now – and it has been the past five years – has been at power forward. Bring Joakim Noah off the bench.

NBA videos

All that matters, or should matter, is doing whatever it takes to make it to the playoffs. Know this: the Knicks have a better chance getting there with Anthony than without him.

CINEMA ARTS

A remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” is in the works. Clippers forward Blake Griffin is one of the producers and there’s a chance he will appear in the reboot of the 1992 flick that starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. Griffin also has made it known he wants to be in the “Space Jam” sequel. LeBron James already has agreed to star in it.

GIVE & GO

* Ex-Knick Robin Lopez, now with the Bulls, told the Chicago Tribune he’s been working on his three-point shot, and that it’s not “game ready.” Lopez also said if his brother twin brother Brook can shoot them “I definitely can.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

* The Sixers are suddenly soaring with eight victories in the last 10 games, including ones over the Raptors, Hornets and Bucks. Philadelphia won 10 games last year and 18 the prior season. “The Process” Joel Embiid is for real. Last year’s No. 1 pick Ben Simmons’ foot is rapidly improving leading to reports he could make his debut after the All-Star break.

PLAY DEFENSE

The NBA doesn’t have it out for the Knicks. That’s a narrative, among fans that has to change. The Knicks, not the league, are allowing 108.3 points per game.

Yes, the Wizards should have been called for a technical foul when assistant coach Sidney Lowe stood on the court in the final seconds as a de-facto sixth defender when Courtney Lee passed up on a game-tying shot.

The league said as much in its “last two minutes report.” But it’s not why the Knicks lost. And for the record, Lee should have taken the shot. He was wide-open for several seconds.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But the Knicks’ defense was so bad in the first half that they needed a franchise-record 25-point second quarter by Anthony just to hold a one-point lead at halftime. Then they fell behind by 16 in the third.

It’s the Knicks’ defense, and has been all season. The league has nothing to do with that.

YOUR VOTE COUNTS

The players voted for the All-Star starters for the first time, and many didn’t take it seriously.

Brice Johnson, Quincy Pondexter, Mo Williams and Ben Simmons received votes. None have played this season.

If that’s not bad enough, 126 players didn’t vote for LeBron James, 154 didn’t vote for Kevin Durant, 157 passed on Russell Westbrook – who is averaging a triple-double – and 175 didn’t vote for James Harden. They’re arguably the top four candidates for MVP.

Interestingly, Porzingis received one more player vote (51) than Carmelo Anthony, who wasn’t picked to start for the first time in eight years.

This was the first year the fans, players and media voted for the starters. If the league does it again next year, the players should not be allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates.

Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler were voted starters for the East. Steph Curry, Harden, Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis are the West starters.

Of course Westbrook deserves to start. But Curry, the two-time MVP, received more fan votes, and theirs counts for 50 percent in this new weighted system. The reserves, as picked by the coaches, will be announced Thursday.

YOU AGAIN

Kevin Durant likes playing against his old team. He scored 40 points and took only 16 shots in a Warriors’ blowout win over Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

In two games against the Thunder – both lopsided victories - the four-time scoring champ is averaging 39.5 points, shooting 64 percent, and grabbing 9.5 rebounds. The next time Durant will have to do it in a hostile environment.

Both games have been at Golden State. They meet again at Oklahoma City, Feb. 11, in a nationally televised game and in front of some of the league’s loudest fans, who feel betrayed that Durant left to play for the Warriors.

Please pass the popcorn.