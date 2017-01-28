Al Iannazzone Al Iannazzone joined Newsday in January 2012 as the Knicks’ beat writer, after covering the NBA for 11 years for The Record. Al covered the Knicks and Nets in that time, and also reported on the U.S. Open tennis tournament and other major sporting events. Al appeared regularly on the YES Network’s Nets pregame show from 2005-2011.



Carmelo Anthony has had a rough week. He didn’t make the All-Star team for the first time in eight years, knows the Knicks are openly shopping him and heard boos in the Garden throughout Friday’s game.

Up to now, Anthony has said it is hard for him to think about waiving his no-trade clause, about turning his back on his teammates and look to leave as they try to make something out of the season. The Knicks’ front office, in particular Phil Jackson, and the fans are making it easier. Jackson and the Knicks’ front office are talking to the Clippers and the Cavaliers, two teams looking for additional help to improve their chances of winning the championship.

If Anthony waives the no-trade, to team up with one of his pals Chris Paul or LeBron James, it won’t be because of the fans. But you can’t blame him for feeling unappreciated right now.

Anthony has his flaws. He doesn’t go all-out on the defensive end as he does on offense, and he believes his shot is the best one on most possessions. But he’s also a main reason the Knicks are even in many games.

The Knicks are 68-144 under Jackson’s watch, yet Anthony is suddenly the biggest problem.

You could see Anthony not wanting to lose a power struggle with Jackson. You also could see Anthony saying he’s had enough.

It’s time — if Anthony hasn’t already — to start thinking about waiving the no-trade and talk to his family about leaving New York. After the Knicks return Wednesday morning from a two-game road trip, they’re home for two weeks. Anthony also has the All-Star break free. That gives him time to figure out his future before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

A chance to play with one of his friends and for a winner could and should be appealing enough for Anthony to accept a trade if a deal can be reached with the Cavs or Clippers.

In both cases, it likely would take a third team because neither have first-round picks to offer or good young players. Neither team is moving their main players.

For Anthony, the Knicks have to get young players and picks, they have to get real assets.

But the Knicks’ front office should know that the veterans acquired last offseason won’t be happy if Anthony is moved.

The Knicks haven’t performed like a playoff team lately. But trading Anthony for role players will all but assure they’re not getting there. Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee or Brandon Jennings didn’t sign for that.

They came to play with Anthony, Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis, thinking they could compete for a playoff spot and even challenge once the postseason started. That’s not happening now.

The Knicks should look into moving Rose too. Maybe first. Rose, who is on an expiring contract, is a defensive liability who already deserted the team on a game night and does not appear to be a part of the long-term solution.

If the Knicks are going to rebuild, then go for a full rebuild. Anthony isn’t the only one to blame for where the Knicks are, but he shouldn’t be the scapegoat.

GIVE AND GO

* Zach LaVine told Minnesota reporters he won’t shoot for a third straight Slam Dunk Contest crown during All-Star Weekend. He would rather have the weekend off to rest, hoping the T-Wolves can make a playoff push after the break. Last year’s runner-up Aaron Gordon, who many believe should have won, should be the favorite.

* LeBron James on the players’ All-Star voting results: “There’s always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president.”

* Philly rookie and future All-Star Joel Embiid had a great Twitter response after not making the team. “Once again the popular vote didn’t matter.” Embiid also tweeted that “the date is not gonna happen,” referring to his crush on Rihanna.

STARS ALIGNED

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are teammates again, and probably will play together. We’re talking about next month’s All-Star Game in New Orleans. This was inevitable, but it will be interesting nonetheless.

West coach Steve Kerr has to have Westbrook and Durant on the court at the same time. They’ll be forced to finally speak and play off each other as they did for the Thunder before Durant left for Golden State.

It’s very hard to argue with the coach’s picks for All-Star reserves.

Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Kevin Love and Paul Millsap all play for teams that were in the top seven in the East coming into the weekend.

Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Marc Gasol were the picks out West.

Some say the West took too many centers, and that Portland guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging 26.2 points, deserved to make it.

But Jordan plays on the NBA’s fifth-best team and has been a constant with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin missing extended time. Cousins has been the best big man period.

The 30-18 Jazz needed to be represented. Hayward over Rudy Gobert works because then there really would have been too many bigs.

TRADE MARKET

The Knicks aren’t the only team who should be busy before the trade deadline.

The Clippers, Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder want to add impact players, weapons to help them in the playoffs. Anthony would help all of them. But we digress.

The Sixers, Magic, Pistons, Suns, Kings, and Nuggets could be active, while the dysfunctional Bulls are in need of shakeup.

The organization filed its three highest-profile players, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo Friday. Wade and Butler publicly called out and ripped teammates after a loss Wednesday. Rondo shot back, questioning Wade and Butler’s leadership skills in a strong-worded Instagram post. As part of their punishment, Wade and Butler also diidn’t start in Friday’s loss to the Heat.

Other Bulls were on the defensive in tweets after Wade and Butler questioned how much their teammates care and said certain players shouldn’t be taking shots in crunch time.

Coach Fred Hoiberg’s hold on the locker room isn’t strong. He’s used an incomprehensible point guard rotation where players start for a stretch of games and then get benched for a stretch. It’s happened to Michael Carter-Williams, Rondo and ex-Knick Jerian Grant.

The Sixers, Magic, Pistons, Suns, Kings, and Nuggets also could be active.

ALL-STAR CONTROVERSY

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was dead on when he said the players should have taken their voting for the All-Star starters seriously. Players who haven’t played a game received votes.

‘’I am very disappointed in the players,’’ Kerr said. ‘They’ve asked for a vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it. I don’t know what the point is.”

Probably more, but that’s because you can vote for yourself and your teammates. The NBA needs to fix this next year.