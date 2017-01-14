Arthur Staple Staple, with Newsday since 1997, has covered high school sports, hockey and football. email twitter

RALEIFG, N.C. — It’s turned out to be an eventful week for John Tavares.

On Tuesday he was named to his fourth All-Star Game, third in a row. On Friday, he scored his first hat trick in three years to break through the 500-point plateau for his career, only the 10th player in Islanders history to do so.

That’s barely enough to draw a smile from the Isles captain, whom you’re inclined to believe when he says he wasn’t really aware of the approach of 500 points until earlier this week.

“Honestly, it’s nice to get it over with,” Tavares said after the 5-2 win over the Panthers on Friday in Florida. “I’ll enjoy it at a later date.”

Truth is, Tavares isn’t the sort to enjoy the moment, especially when his team has had too many inconsistent moments as it hit the halfway mark here on Saturday. All eyes now are on Tavares to see whether he’ll betray any signs of discontent with the organization, give any hint that he’s unhappy Garth Snow has let a few of Tavares’ good friends go either via trade or free agency the last four years.

There won’t be any. No one is saying Tavares is thrilled with the way the team has stumbled this season but he’s focused on pushing the Islanders back up the hill. Snapping off two pinpoint goals Friday showed a bit of where his mind’s at, given that Tavares had been frustrated at missing too many corners so far this season.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be around a few elite guys and Johnny’s work ethic is second to none,” Jack Capuano said. “Everyone knows he’s the engine behind this whole thing. What a lot of them don’t see is the effort, the will to win and get better every day in practice, the attention to detail he puts in. When your best player is also your hardest working guy you’ve got something.”

Even the All-Star Game, a pure flight of fancy now with the divisional three-on-three tournament in its second year, is no joke to Tavares. There are six games until the All-Star break. Judging by Friday’s output, Tavares may be on the cusp of one of his hot streaks.

Can’t question Cizikas effort

Casey Cizikas came into this season with high hopes and expectations that he’d be able to fill a more prominent role after two seasons centering the celebrated “best fourth line in hockey,” at least according to Canadian television shouter Don Cherry. Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin doled out hits and contributed a few big goals.

Martin departed, of course. Cizikas, 25, got a five-year deal worth an average of $3.35 million and wanted to prove he was more than just an energy guy and penalty killer.

He’s done some of that, though like the rest of his middling team it could hardly be called a huge success so far. Cizikas entered Saturday’s game with 15 points in 34 games, slightly ahead of pace of his career-best 30 points a season ago. His on-ice shots for/against percent is just above 47, down a bit from the past two seasons but ahead of the curve on this year’s team.

And adding Nikolay Kulemin in place of Martin has turned the fourth line into a similarly effective trio, though with far fewer big hits.

“We’re a team first and foremost, so I don’t think anyone can be happy,” Cizikas said. “But I feel like myself, Kulie and Clutter are doing what we need to do. We still bring energy to every shift and try to generate as much as we can.

“When the game’s over, there haven’t been too many times the three of us haven’t been able to look each other in the eye and know we didn’t bring what we wanted to a game. That’s a positive for me.”

Prospect all-stars

Tavares is the only NHL All-Star for the Isles but they have a few down the ladder or across the ocean.

Devon Toews is the lone Bridgeport All-Star for the AHL game, a nice achievement for the 2014 fourth-round pick out of Quinnipiac. Toews has 23 points in 34 games. Sound Tigers coach Brent Thompson likens Toews to current Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan, “but with a bit more offensive upside,” Thompson said.

“Toews is going to be a terrific NHL defenseman soon,” Thompson said. “Like Calvin, he’s a smooth skater and a high-IQ guy who knows where he needs to be. I’ve been real happy with him his first year.”

Over in the KHL, the Isles’ two draft picks playing there made the All-Star Game slated for next weekend.

Anatoly Golyshev, a fourth-round pick last June, was picked from his Avtomobilist squad even though the forward only has 13 points this season.

Igor Sorokin, the Isles’ prized goaltender prospect, was picked after yet another strong start to the season with the CSKA Moscow team. Sorokin has a .931 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 games.