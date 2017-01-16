Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets email twitter

No matter which team you root for or play for, who doesn’t appreciate the incredible playmaking talents of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who added yet another magical moment to a long list of them in Sunday’s thrilling 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Even the greatest quarterback in NFL history loves watching Rodgers and appreciates just how amazing the quarterback has been. From one No. 12 to another, Rodgers just might be the greatest ever, according to the man widely recognized as having that designation.

“I think [Rodgers] does things that no one in the league has ever done,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday morning during his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI in Boston. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal.”

In the Packers’ 38-13 trouncing of the Giants in the NFL wild-card round two Sundays ago, Rodgers hit wide receiver Randall Cobb on a perfectly thrown Hail Mary at the end of the first half – his third successful Hail Mary over the previous year. But with the stakes raised and the moment even bigger in Sunday’s divisional-round game in Dallas, Rodgers came up with an equally spectacular play, this time hitting tight end Jared Cook for a 36-yard pass along the left sideline with 13 seconds left in regulation. The right-handed Rodgers rolled to his left and threw across his body to Cook, who barely managed to keep his feet in bounds to make the catch. The play set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal to win the game.

“I think he makes everything look so simply because he has such an efficient delivery,” said Brady, who had some spotty moments in his own AFC divisional round win over the Texans on Saturday night, throwing two picks to match his entire regular-season total. “Everything looks really effortless with him, which is the amazing part. He’s definitely working hard, but he’s making hard look easy. The velocity of the ball. The placement of the ball. I mean, he’s just an incredible player. I love watching his tape, admiring the things he can do, because I can’t do many of those things.”

The ultimate compliment of all?

“Whenever he’s on,” Brady said, “I usually stay up and watch.”

Rodgers’ spectacular performance against the Cowboys earned the Packers a trip to the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons on Sunday, and Brady will face off against the Steelers in the AFC title game at Gillette Stadium the same day.

There is no better weekend for playoff football featuring the game’s most dynamic quarterbacks than the one we are about to see.

It’s Rodgers against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is coming off what many consider to be an MVP season in the NFC. And in the AFC, it’s the iconic Brady against Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, who is trying to win his third Super Bowl.

It. Does. Not. Get. Better. Than. This.

Period.

Rodgers and Ryan are the two hottest quarterbacks in the game right now, with Rodgers leading the Packers to eight straight wins, including two playoff games, and Ryan producing a career year during the regular season with 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions before dominating the Seahawks in Saturday’s divisional-round game at the Georgia Dome.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the final game for the Falcons’ stadium, which will be replaced by a monstrous new building next door. The Falcons would have been on the road had the Cowboys won, but Rodgers’ late-game heroics assured that the NFC Championship Game will be the final sendoff.

And what a way to go out: the two-time MVP Rodgers against the odds-on-favorite MVP Ryan, who is hoping to wipe away past playoff disappointments by doing his part to help the Falcons win what would be their first Super Bowl.

It will be a rematch of a spectacular regular-season game between the two teams, and a quarterback duel similar to the Falcons’ 33-32 win over Green Bay on Oct. 30 would surely be an instant classic.

Ryan will prepare the same way he has done all season – even though this is the biggest game of his life.

“We’re still going, and that’s the exciting part,” he said after throwing three touchdown passes in a 36-20 win over Seattle. “This is why you work hard, why you put in all the time during the offseason, during the summer.”

There will be no added pressure of thinking about his legacy.

“When you’re playing, you’re focused on trying to do your best this week, and that’s where my mindset has been all year,” he said. “If you start thinking about other things, it distracts you from what’s important.”

Roethlisberger vs. Brady figures to be another classic. And despite the fact that they have been in the league so long (Brady was a sixth-round pick in 2000 and Roethlisberger a first-rounder in 2004), this will be just the second time they’ve played each other in the postseason. Brady got the best of the Steelers quarterback during Roethlisberger’s rookie season as the Patriots drubbed the Steelers 41-27 in the AFC Championship Game on the way to a third Super Bowl title.

Roethlisberger wasn’t at his best in Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, throwing for 224 yards, no touchdowns and one interception as the Steelers settled for six field goals and held off a late Chiefs rally. It was the continuation of a series of struggles on the road this season.

But Roethlisberger’s resume carries plenty of weight, and he is aiming for a share of his own piece of history. Roethlisberger will try to become just the fifth quarterback to win three Super Bowl titles, joining Brady (4), Joe Montana (4), Terry Bradshaw (4) and Troy Aikman (3). Brady, of course, will be looking to add to his legacy — a fifth Super Bowl championship puts him at the top of that list.

Rodgers-Ryan. Brady-Roethlisberger.

What a Sunday of football we’re about to see.

Brilliant.