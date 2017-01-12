Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets email twitter

For more than half a century, they gave San Diego some of its greatest sports memories and so many unforgettable performers.

They came to San Diego in 1960, with those classic powder blue jerseys worn by so many legendary players led by so many brilliant coaches. Names that became an indelible part of the city’s culture, that transfixed generations of fans, that created so many wonderful moments.

Alworth. Hadl. Gillman. Mix. Fouts. Coryell. Jefferson. Winslow. Joiner. Ross. Seau. Brees. Tomlinson. Rivers. And so, so many more.

That’s the hardest part of all this, now that team owner Dean Spanos has absconded with the Chargers out of San Diego and moved them north to Los Angeles because he couldn’t strike a deal for a new stadium in one of the best sports cities in America. The Chargers were synonymous with some of the most electrifying football ever played, with Philip Rivers the latest to carry on that grand tradition of offensive aggressiveness first introduced in the days when Sid Gillman introduced the vertical passing game in the old American Football League.

And now, after 57 seasons, they are gone. And with them go all those memories, with so many loyal and now broken-hearted fans.

Awful.

Spanos could have been a hero had he figured out a way to work with local officials to build a new facility to replace the aging Qualcomm Stadium. Instead, he has turned into a West Coast version of Art Modell, who wrenched the Browns away from Cleveland in 1995 and became a pariah like few others in the history of professional sports.

Modell never showed his face again in Cleveland after moving the Browns to Baltimore, and a man who was so consumed with being liked was permanently scarred and constantly in search of approval until his final days in 2012. But his anguish was nothing compared to the people left behind in Cleveland, the fans who showed up no matter what the record, no matter what the circumstances.

Spanos must now live with that burden after failing to figure out a way to make it work in San Diego. His team will play the next two years in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium until a new stadium being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke is completed. As part of an agreement among NFL owners approving Kroenke’s move of the Rams from St. Louis back to Los Angeles, the Chargers had the right to partner with the team and move into the stadium.

But while Spanos stands to add to his personal fortune by moving to the new stadium, he will have forfeited the soul of San Diego in the process. And there is simply no way to calculate just how much that will cost in terms of his reputation. He will forever be known as the man who took the Chargers out of their rightful place.

What’s worse is that there is a very real chance that the Chargers will become utterly irrelevant in a city that simply doesn’t want another football team. Unless that team is the Raiders, who played in Los Angeles from 1982-94 after Al Davis thumbed his nose at then-commissioner Pete Rozelle and left Oakland.

The Raiders eventually returned to Oakland in 1995, and they, too, appear ready to move again. Davis’ son, Mark, has negotiated a deal to have a new stadium built in Las Vegas after years of failed negotiations to build a new facility in Oakland.

There is no doubt that Spanos and Davis have faced burdensome situations in San Diego and Oakland, respectively, and that there is little appetite for publicly funded stadiums — even with the owners contributing most of the money toward construction. Kroenke only won approval to move because he owned the land and is building the Rams’ new stadium on his own.

Spanos, faced with a looming deadline to have a shot at moving into Kroenke’s stadium, which will likely be the most ambitious and well-appointed sports facility in the world, finally caved and took the money.

And broke Chargers’ fans hearts, likely forever.

While San Diego will now be viewed as a potential landing spot for another relocation, or possible expansion, Chargers fans know that there are no guarantees. After all, the Los Angeles market went from 1995-2016 without a team after the Rams and Raiders left.

And the NFL will likely have a new set of problems associated with a market that now has two teams but may not have enough long-term interest to support even one. Commissioner Roger Goodell, who deserves his share of the blame for not facilitating a deal to keep the Chargers in San Diego, will likely see a lukewarm — and even that may be putting it mildly — reception for a second Los Angeles team.

In fact, influential Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke put it this way when describing the collective mood of the city in welcoming the Chargers: “We. Don’t. Want. You.”

That’s some welcome for the nation’s second-largest television market.

But the reality is that the Chargers will barely register on the sports landscape in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers, Rams, Lakers, Clippers, USC and UCLA will likely draw more interest than the Chargers. Especially with the team coming off a 5-11 season and the firing of coach Mike McCoy.

Bad news all the way around. As a heartbroken fan base weeps over the loss of its beloved Chargers, the apathy of the Los Angeles market points to the ultimate failure of this move.

Shortsighted and shameful.