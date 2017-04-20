Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

This was as angry as you will ever see Eli Manning.

No loss, no interception, no missed read could ever come close to the indignation in his voice, in his eyes, in his soul.

No, this time was different from any other for the normally laid-back Giants quarterback who carries the nickname “Easy.”

Manning has been accused of having a role in a conspiracy to sell fake game-used equipment and memorabilia, and until Thursday afternoon he had been silent about the allegations and the resultant criticism from many quarters. Even New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has fought back against his own public censure regarding the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal in which two former high-level members of his administration have received jail sentences, suggested during a recent guest appearance on WFAN that Manning is lying about his alleged involvement in the case.

So furious was Manning in defending himself that he appeared close to tears, his voice shaking with emotion.

“I will say that I have never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” he said at the Giants’ training complex, where the team has begun its offseason conditioning program. “I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason, to do anything of that nature. I’ve done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it that way.”

In the meantime, Manning has had to deal with fallout from the first significant attack on something he cares about and works tirelessly to develop: his integrity. It has not been easy, especially for an athlete whose reputation has been nothing short of impeccable.

So universally respected is Manning for the work he does both on and off the field that he was selected as a co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, presented at the NFL Honors awards show the night before Super Bowl LI in Houston. Sharing the award with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Manning was the first Giants player to receive the Man of the Year award in its 47-year history.

Does that mean we automatically conclude Manning is innocent of any and all charges in connection with the memorabilia lawsuit? No. But Manning’s reputation should at least grant him the benefit of the doubt until there is a resolution of the case. And if, as Manning so forcefully suggested on Thursday, he is innocent of the charges and the case is either dismissed or settled, then the aspersions that have come his way ought to be silenced.

If it turns out that he and the Giants’ organization are culpable, that they purposely engaged in fraudulent behavior for which they are found guilty, then the conversation obviously changes. But until then, Manning has earned the right to a presumption of innocence.

“It’s one thing to write about my football or my play,” he said, “but when you’re attacking my integrity, it definitely makes me angry. I think my track record with how I’ve handled myself since I’ve been here in New York since 2004 speaks for itself. I’ve tried to do everything with class and be a stand-up citizen. That’s what I have done and that’s being attacked right now . . . Someone starts something up and everybody turns against you very quickly. It hurts a little bit.”

His older brother, Peyton, experienced a somewhat similar situation in his final NFL season in 2015. In December that year, Al-Jazeera America reported Manning’s wife, Ashley, had received deliveries of HGH in 2011, the same year Manning was recovering from a series of neck surgeries. Manning issued a vehement denial at suggestions in the report he had used the banned substance, and he and three other players were eventually cleared in an investigation by the NFL.

“I have talked to Peyton about what’s going on,” Eli Manning said. “I obviously witnessed him and how he went through that. It hurt him and was tough for him at the time. I understand. But we have talked. It’s been good to have someone who has been through a similar situation and been in the same position of doing things the right way and then being attacked.”

Manning suggested his own vindication soon will be forthcoming. If and when that day comes, his good name will remain intact. If there is a different result, then the narrative changes and we can and will revisit that outcome and what it means to his legacy.

But until there is a final rendering of the case, a reputation crafted by strong play on the field, an impeccable standing inside his own locker room and years of giving time, money and commitment to charitable organizations ought to count for something. If nothing else, it gives him the benefit of the doubt.