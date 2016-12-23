Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets email twitter

PHILADELPHIA — The wait has seemed interminable, with the Giants looking for their first playoff berth since that memorable 2011 season ended with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy for the Tom Coughlin-Eli Manning era.

That wait will last just a little longer, even if the Giants still can get back to the postseason with some favorable results from other games this weekend.

They failed to take advantage of a win-and-in scenario Thursday night against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, where mistakes and missed opportunities proved costly in a 24-19 loss to drop their record to 10-5. They still have destiny in their hands, and at the very least can get into the tournament with a win over Washington next Sunday at FedEx Field.

But the simpler path would have been to beat the Eagles, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games coming into the Thursday night primetime matchup. Instead, Manning’s untimely interceptions — three of them, including one that ended the game deep in Eagles’ territory — and another failed drive late in the fourth quarter saw their chances of celebrating a playoff appearance in Ben McAdoo’s first season as head coach.

The Giants looked completely ill-prepared to start the game, as they allowed the Eagles to take a 14-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz & Co. sliced the Giants’ defense on his first drive, going 78 yards in seven plays — the Eagles capped the drive with running back Darren Sproles’ 25-yard touchdown run.

Manning’s pick-6 on the next drive made it 14-0, as Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins read the play perfectly and stepped in front of intended receiver Will Tye at the Giants’ 34. He raced into the end zone for the touchdown with 8:20 left in the first quarter.

The Giants chipped away with two Robbie Gould field goals to make it 14-6, but Philly went up 21-6 on Nelson Agholor’s 40-yard touchdown catch from Wentz. He beat rookie cornerback Eli Apple on the play, although it was uncertain if Apple expected help from safety Landon Collins on the play. Collins went with another receiver underneath, leaving Apple alone in the left corner of the end zone.

But Manning atoned for his early interception with a sharp drive near the end of the half to pull the Giants within 21-13. He finished off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard on a post route, as the rookie receiver beat Jenkins. Victor Cruz, who suffered a career-threatening knee injury two years ago on the same field, had a big catch on the drive, hauling in a 29-yard reception at the Eagles’ 48.

The Giants trimmed the margin further on their first drive of the third quarter, as Gould’s third field goal made it 21-16 with 9:09 to go in the quarter.

The Giants’ defense came up with a huge fourth-down stop at their own 1-yard line to help swing the momentum, as Landon Collins, Kerry Wynn and Devon Kennard combined to stop Ryan Matthews for a 1-yard loss. But Manning had his second interception of the game, when Jenkins read the quarterback perfectly and stepped in front of Shepard for the interception at the Eagles’ 44.

Wentz, who had earlier been checked for a concussion, returned to the lineup after missing most of the previous series after being tackled by Olivier Vernon.

After the Eagles extended their lead to 24-16 on a field goal, the Giants answered with a field goal drive of their own, albeit with a few dicey moments. They needed a key conversion on fourth-and-5 inside Eagles’ territory, and Beckham provided it with a catch over the middle for a 10-yard gain to the 25. They eventually had to settle for Gould’s fourth field goal to cut the lead to 24-19.

They had a chance to go ahead for the first time all night, and made it to the Eagles’ 32 on fourth-and-1. But after a false start by John Jerry pushed them back five yards, Shepard couldn’t hold onto Manning’s pass to the left.

They still had one more shot after the Eagles went three-and-out, but Manning couldn’t bring them back. His desperation pass to Will Tye down the right side was intercepted by safety Terrence Brooks end the comeback bid.

And so they wait . . .