There is a new uniform, a new number and a renewed sense of purpose. For erstwhile Jets quarterback Geno Smith, who goes from Jets green to Giants blue and No. 7 to No. 3, it is a new beginning for a quarterback with one thing that hasn’t changed: resilience.

It is therefore entirely appropriate that his story of redemption continues two years to the day after the locker room punch that changed his career.

On Aug. 11, 2015, Smith was slugged by Jets linebacker IK Enemkpali over a dispute about a $600 airplane ticket. Smith suffered a broken jaw, and started only one more game for the Jets over the next two seasons.

On Aug. 11, 2017, he makes his debut for the Giants in their preseason opener against the Steelers at MetLife Stadium. It is the stadium he once called home with the Jets, but now the place where he hopes to resurrect a career that began with such promise, yet faltered with another stunningly swift setback.

He got his second chance with the Jets during last year’s rocky season after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Cinderella ride finally ended with a series of poor early-season performances. But Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury not even two quarters into his first start since 2014.

But here he is, his knee stable and his disposition only strengthened by the challenges of his recovery.

“Looking forward to it, being my first game since last October,” Smith said. “I’ll be fun. We’re going to go out there and cut it loose, play like I know how and just give it everything I got.”

There are certainly no guarantees for Smith with his new team, and he still must prove he can beat out journeyman Josh Johnson for the No. 2 job behind ironman Eli Manning, who hasn’t miss a start since taking over midway through his rookie season in 2004. That makes Smith’s preseason performance all the more meaningful, because even if he does make the team, he might not see the field in the regular season unless Manning gets hurt.

Smith has put “the punch” in his personal rearview mirror and prefers not to dwell on that unfortunate incident, which changed the trajectory of his career in an instant. Smith had come into training camp that year as the Jets’ starter, and had performed well during off-season practices and early in camp. Before the locker room incident, which was precipitated by Enemkpali’s anger at Smith for not flying in for the linebacker’s youth football camp and Smith’s unwillingness to pay for the unused ticket, Smith felt he was ready to take a significant step forward.

But the broken jaw meant he was out of the lineup for the next two months, and Fitzpatrick filled in brilliantly with what turned out to be a career year. Even after a months-long contract impasse last spring, during which Smith was reinstated as the Jets’ starter, it was back to Fitzpatrick when he signed a one-year deal on the eve of training camp.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Fitzpatrick proved to be a one-year wonder, and by the time Smith was given his next chance to start, the season was effectively over. Then the knee injury against the Ravens, and that was it.

But now, another chance. Smith understands he must now do things differently without an opportunity be a starter with the Giants. But that’s how it works sometimes in this league. Hang around long enough, and things can eventually work out. But only if you’re willing to accept your circumstances and bide your time, which Smith is obviously willing to do.

“I’m always focused on football,” he said. “I don’t look at outside storylines, any of that. This is a game that I love. I enjoy playing it, and I know that the ups and downs, they just come with it.”

There have already been plenty of ups and downs, and Smith remains hopeful this next phase is headed in a positive direction. Still young at 26 and with time on his side, the journey continues.

Two years after his worst moment, his next chance at redemption is upon him.