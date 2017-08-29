Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

He isn’t the most famous athlete from Chico, California, and no amount of field goals would likely change that for Aldrick Rosas. No, there’s no way he’ll ever be as well-known as Chico’s favorite son, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But Rosas proudly reminds people about the north central California town where he grew up and where he developed the skills and leg strength to earn the chance at making the Giants’ roster.

“Born in the same hospital as Aaron Rodgers,” Rosas said. “Also went to Butte Community College, where [Rodgers] went” before moving on to play at the University of California-Berkeley. “Chico is a great place to grow up. Just beautiful.”

Like Rodgers, who wasn’t recruited out of high school and wound up going to Butte CC before moving on to Cal, Rosas has taken an unconventional path to the NFL. But he did the opposite of Rodgers. After suffering a torn ACL in the final game of his sophomore year at Southern Oregon, Rosas came back home, even though he couldn’t actually play for the junior college team because he’d already used up two years of his NCAA eligibility.

Rosas might have stayed at Southern Oregon, were it not for topographical concerns. After getting hurt near the end of Southern Oregon’s first NAIA championship game in 2014, Rosas simply couldn’t navigate the school’s hilly campus.

“Southern Oregon is based off a mountain range into a valley, and when I tore my ACL, all my classes were uphill,” he said. “I was using crutches everywhere, I had to miss a lot of classes, and it was really expensive, so I moved back to Butte College. Since I had already done my two years of eligibility, they said I could hang out with the team and practice a bit, but I couldn’t be affiliated, so that’s how I spent that whole year [in 2015].”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rosas actually thought his dreams of making it to the NFL were ruined when he hurt his knee.

“When it happened, I thought it was a huge step backwards,” said Rosas, who was injured while making a tackle on a fourth-quarter kickoff. “I felt I was really on a straight path to getting to the NFL, but I took a huge hit. It took me a whole year to get back and get my confidence back and get my knee to where I wanted it to be and get back to the mentality that my knee is good.”

Rosas signed as a free agent with the Titans last year and kicked in training camp before being beaten out by veteran Ryan Succop. But he learned some valuable lessons from Titans special teams coach Steve Hoffman.

“I remember my first two weeks there, I didn’t even see the goalposts,” he said. “The first week, I was just kicking air, the second week I was kicking down the line every day, just working on my swing. We changed my whole walk-off [before a kick], my whole stance, how my extremities swing, my steps, my chest, my breathing. It was fun to see how much detail that goes into kicking a ball.”

The technique has paid off handsomely so far. Through three preseason games this year, Rosas has made all four field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder and a 47-yarder, and two PATs. He’s locked in a fierce competition with recently signed veteran Mike Nugent, who hasn’t missed any of his five field-goal attempts.

Giants videos

It could come down to what happens in Thursday night’s preseason finale in New England — a meaningless game for many players, but perhaps a make-or-break scenario for the 22-year-old Rosas.

“I’ve been taking it week-by-week, but now that the last week is here, I want to go out and finish it strong,” he said. “I look forward to any opportunities that come up in the game, any type of situation I haven’t really simulated in practice to be thrown my way, just to get better and build more confidence with the team, to be the guy.”

Former Giants punter Jeff Feagles, now an analyst on Giants radio broadcasts, believes Rosas has “a generational leg” in terms of sheer power and strength.

“A talent like this doesn’t come around very often,” Feagles said. “Aside from his physical skills, you look at his mental skills. They can get better. If he puts it all together, he could be your kicker for the next 10 years.”

When told of Feagles’ comment about having a “generational leg,” Rosas’ eyes literally widened.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“To hear that, that’s awesome, especially from Jeff Feagles,” Rosas said. “I look up to him a lot, and I always ask him questions. I’ve grown up with my leg, so I’ve never been able to gauge it, but I’ve always thought I’ve had a strong leg.”

Now all he needs is the chance to use it when the games count. He may be only one step away from getting it.