They celebrated the 10th anniversary of Super Bowl XLII at MetLife Stadium, but without the central figure from that team — the player who still is hopeful of winning another title in the twilight of his career.

There was no Eli Manning to walk onto the field to the cheers of a sellout crowd at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Lions. No rousing ovation for the man whose impossible completion to David Tyree on the game-winning drive was the iconic moment of one of the most improbable Super Bowl wins ever. Memories of the Giants’ 17-14 upset of the unbeaten Patriots nearly a decade ago were still fresh for those Giants, and Manning surely has a place in his heart for that team and that moment.

But there still are more games to be played for Manning, 36, who suited up for his 201st consecutive start in hopes of bouncing back from a desultory Week 1 performance in a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. It was the worst offensive output of second-year coach Ben McAdoo’s 18 games, and the continuation of a disturbing trend of offensive futility dating to the second half of last season, as the Giants had failed to reach 20 points for the seventh straight game.

Make that eight in a row.

Nope, there was no breakout game this time, as the quarterback and his offense struggled once again in a 24-10 loss to Detroit that dropped the Giants to 0-2 in one of their most demoralizing starts in recent memory, especially considering how optimistic the team had been coming into the season.

Instead of a quick getaway that they’d hoped for, they are mired in an early season funk that threatens to imperil the entire season. Unless they can somehow find a way to score points and look like the championship team they insisted they were throughout the preseason, this will turn out to be a lost year.

Oh, there were some promising moments against the Lions, to be sure. Like Manning’s first touchdown pass of the season to rookie tight end Evan Engram on the first play of the second quarter. Engram split the Lions’ zone defense by dashing straight up the middle and getting wide open in the end zone.

But that was all the scoring for the Giants in the first half. They left the field trailing 17-7 and were buffeted by a chorus of well-earned boos from an increasingly impatient fan base.

It didn’t help that Manning was under constant siege from the Lions’ defensive front, particularly right end Ziggy Ansah, who dominated beleaguered left tackle Ereck Flowers for three sacks by the third quarter and several additional pressures. Manning is a prototype pocket passer who needs a modicum of protection to operate successfully, but Flowers rarely gave him that chance.

Manning managed to put together a solid drive in the third quarter to get the Giants within a touchdown at 17-10, hitting seldom-used tight end Jerel Adams for a 38-yard completion down the right sideline and then hitting Brandon Marshall at the 1-yard line. But the Giants had to settle for an Aldrick Rosas field goal after they were called for a delay of game on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

Manning had what appeared to be a sideline completion to Brandon Marshall near midfield on the next drive, but the former Jets receiver dropped the ball and had to punt. Costly mistake, as it turned out, because Jamal Agnew returned Brad Wing’s 60-yard punt for an 88-yard TD and a 24-10 lead.

The performance was all the more disturbing for the Giants given the encouraging news they got coming into the game. Odell Beckham Jr. (four catches, 36 yards) made it back to the lineup after a monthlong absence from a sprained ankle, and while he didn’t play a full game, his presence alone helped the offense.

The Giants also had the benefit of some fortuitous results within the division as the Cowboys, who looked so good against the Giants last week, were obliterated by the Broncos, 42-17, in Denver Sunday. The Eagles, who looked impressive in beating Washington in the opener, lost to the Chiefs, 27-20, to fall to 1-1. The Redskins also are 1-1 after beating the Rams, 27-20.

In the end, none of it did the Giants any good. Not when they continue to play losing football in a stunningly bad start to a season so filled with expectation.