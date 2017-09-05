Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – As Josh McCown walked onto the practice field late Monday morning, he took a moment to savor the opportunity. The opportunity he could only dream of being able to enjoy when he first made it to the NFL in 2002.

“I always had a goal of playing 15 years,” McCown said at his locker after practice. “I didn’t write down a whole lot of things, but that was one of the things, for whatever reason.”

On Sunday in Buffalo, McCown will be a starting NFL quarterback heading into his 15th season. It has been a meandering and at times quixotic journey for the Jets’ 38-year-old quarterback, and even getting this far with the Jets has been marked with uncertainty.

But here he is, one of just 32 opening-week NFL starting quarterbacks.

His eyes reddened and glistened when discussing his good fortune.

“To be sitting here at this time, obviously, with the opportunity to start, especially looking back through the twists and turns of my career and spending a year out [of the NFL in 2010 with the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League], it’s a little surprising,” McCown said. “But there’s some things in life, you live long enough – older people say this all the time – you live long enough, nothing surprises you. You play long enough, nothing surprises you. I’m glad to be here.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Anything’s possible, yes. But for McCown to be the only survivor at quarterback in the entire 2002 NFL draft? And to have earned another chance to be a starter at an age when all but a few quarterbacks – and mostly just the great ones – could even dream of being a team’s first-stringer?

Well, that’s pretty special, even if McCown winds up presiding over an offense that on paper is arguably the worst in the NFL now that the Jets have decided to get younger at almost every position. Every position except McCown’s.

He has proven to be the most reliable of the Jets’ three quarterbacks, holding off Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty in an open competition over the spring and summer. And while he’s considered a hold-the-fort type of player who will ultimately give way to a younger quarterback — whether he’s currently on the roster or whether he’s among a handful of blue chip college prospects — McCown still is grateful for the opportunity.

“I was watching the ‘E:60’ thing with the Carr brothers and David was in my draft class, and I was just thinking that, ‘Man, there’s not anybody left of our class,’” said McCown, a third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Sam Houston State. “I try to tell the young guys all the time you just don’t know. You never know how your story can unfold. It’s really about finding what it takes for you to be successful. It’s crazy to sit here and think that, out of all those talented guys I had coming out with me that I’m the last one standing.”

Carr was the first overall pick for expansion Houston in 2002. Among the other quarterbacks taken that year: first-rounders Joey Harrington with the Lions and Patrick Ramsey with the Redskins, David Garrard with the Panthers and Rohan Davey with the Patriots.

Giants videos

Only one other player besides McCown is left from that draft class: Julius Peppers, the No. 2 overall pick of the Panthers who is now back in Carolina after spending time in Chicago and Green Bay.

McCown has been a backup most of his career and is with his eighth different NFL team. While he’s nowhere near the best quarterback to ever make it to the pros, he’s certainly among the most resourceful. You’ll also find few players who are better locker room leaders than McCown, who hopes to be an NFL or college coach in the not-too-distant future.

For now, though, it’s all about appreciating the moment. And he does.

“It’s such a privilege to play in this league, period,” he said. “But just to be at this point in a career and to go in and be one of 32 guys that gets to be an opening day starter is really special. And so, you walk out to the practice field, you go through this week, every minute counts and you make the most of it and so I am very, very thankful to be part of this and to be on this team and have an opportunity to be going out there Sunday for another opening day and look forward to taking it all in, but at the same time, just making the most of it, having fun and winning that ball game.”