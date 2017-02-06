Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

HIGHLIGHTS Pats score 31 unanswered points in OT win

Falcons led 28-3 in the third quarter

HOUSTON

There are moments in sports you live for, moments that so captivate you that you understand the magnitude of what’s happening in real time, that you realize you are watching something that forever will be a part of history.

This was one of those moments — even if it seemed as if it might never happen.

Trailing by 25 points and with Matt Ryan looking as if he was about to finish off his first Super Bowl run after his first MVP season, you didn’t think there was much of a chance that even Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time playing in his seventh Super Bowl, was capable of coming back this far. Of staging the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

But Brady and the Patriots pulled it off, pulled off one of the most epic comebacks ever. In sports history, not just NFL history.

Brady became the first quarterback ever to win a fifth Super Bowl and the first to win four MVPs, and he did it with such aplomb, with such resourcefulness, with such moxie, that it left you in amazement. No matter whom you wanted to win this game, you had to be in awe of what might have been Brady’s greatest moment in a 17-year career filled with so many of them.

Patriots 34, Falcons 28. First overtime game in Super Bowl history. Most astonishing comeback in Super Bowl history. Accomplished by one of the greatest athletes to have walked the planet.

“We all brought each other back,” Brady said. “We never felt out of it. We have a great team, and I give (the Falcons) a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them.”

No, Brady made a few more plays than the Falcons, even when it felt at times when this night seemed destined to be one of his least memorable Super Bowls ever.

Brady was a pedestrian 16-for-26 in the first half, throwing no touchdowns except the one to Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, who returned a misplaced throw 82 yards for a 21-0 Atlanta lead with 2:21 to play in the second quarter.

But by the time the game ended, he had completed 43 of 62 for 466 yards and two second-half touchdowns, including a magnificent series on the first series of overtime. Brady drove the Patriots 75 yards in eight plays in OT, as seldom-used running back James White finished it off with a 2-yard run around right end.

The amazing rally was complete, with the Patriots scoring 31 unanswered points to enhance their place in NFL history with an unprecedented fifth title run for both Brady and legendary coach Bill Belichick.

What a game. What a moment. You will never forget it.

Brady had to be nearly perfect in bringing the Patriots back, and was just that, orchestrating five scoring drives in the second half and overtime. Not only that, but the Patriots’ final two touchdowns required two-point conversions in order to close the gap from 28-18. White scored the first after Brady’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola, and then it was Brady to Amendola on the next two-point play following White’s 1-yard run with 57 seconds left in regulation. The drive also featured a 23-yard circus catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow managed to secure the ball off a deflection near midfield.

Ryan was still left with enough time for a field-goal drive, but the Patriots’ defense, which rose up brilliantly after giving up an early third-quarter touchdown to go down 28-3, stopped Ryan and forced the overtime.

Brady took over from there, throwing darts to Edelman, Chris Hogan, Amendola and White, and getting to the 2 after a pass interference in the end zone on tight end Martellus Bennett. After throwing incomplete to Bennett on first down, White ran around right end to set off yet another celebration for the longest-lasting dynasty in NFL history.

This is now 15 years between their first and last Super Bowls, a remarkable run of consistency for Brady and Belichick, but particularly the 39-year-old quarterback. He was accused by the NFL of being “generally aware” of the use of purposely underinflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago, and served out a four-game suspension this season after giving up a protracted court battle.

Add to that the recent disclosure that his mother, Galynn, has been dealing with an illness for the last 18 months, a situation that factored into his decision to give up fighting the NFL and accept commissioner Roger Goodell’s month-long sanction.

But he came back with a splendid regular season, and capped it off with a transcendent performance in the playoffs, further enhancing his stature as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And now, perhaps the greatest player ever.

There was no talk of vindication from Brady after his latest Super Bowl masterpiece.

“This is all positive,” he said. “This is unbelievable.”

The greatest win of his career?

“They’re all great,” Brady said. “Everyone rose to the occasion in the second half and overtime. This is unbelievable.”

With confetti still flying, Brady left the thousands of Patriots fans who trekked to Houston to be a part of history with words of triumph as he lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a fifth time.

“You’ve been with us all year,” he said. “We’re bringing this sucker home!”

And with that, he exited the field a champion one more time. One more moment in history. Perhaps the greatest moment of them all.