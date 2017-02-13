Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

Most football players don’t get to live out their NFL dreams even once.

Victor Cruz got to live them out twice, overcoming tremendous odds both times and showing us all the good that can come from sports and the special people like him who play them.

The Giants did the expected on Monday and announced they have released the 30-year-old Cruz, an unsurprising move given that he can no longer play at the level commensurate with a $6.4-million salary and a $9.4-million salary-cap hit in 2017. But Cruz can walk away from the Giants after seven seasons with his head held high and his heart at peace. He leaves with a contentment that comes from achieving his goals with a unique combination of resolve and dignity that ought to be a lesson for others.

He did things right on the field, becoming one of the Giants’ greatest receivers after an unexpected beginning. And he did things right off the field, too, reaching out to the family of the 6-year-old boy who idolized Cruz after Jack Pinto was gunned down in a murderous rage at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut, in December 2012. And always supporting police and firefighters in the aftermath of 9/11, as a tribute to his late father, former Paterson, New Jersey, firefighter Mike Walker, who took his own life in 2007.

Cruz was an unlikely success story, yet a willing hero to those who admired him.

He grew up in Paterson and came to the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free-agent receiver out of Massachusetts, a longshot to even make the team, no less become a star. His coming-out moment as a rookie was in the annual Jets-Giants preseason game, when he caught three touchdown passes and prompted Jets coach Rex Ryan to ask of Tom Coughlin as the two shook hands after the game, “Who’s that No. 3?”

Cruz wore No. 3 that first training camp — also his college number — but switched to No. 80 once he made the team and could no longer wear a uniform number restricted to quarterbacks, kickers and punters. He only got into three games that first season and didn’t have a single catch, but it wouldn’t be long before Cruz became a part of one of the most special seasons in Giants history.

He became Eli Manning’s go-to receiver in 2011, catching 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns and producing one of that year’s biggest plays — once more against Ryan’s Jets. With the Giants’ playoff hopes still in doubt, Cruz turned Manning’s short pass from his own end zone into a 99-yard touchdown that proved to be the spark that ignited the team’s last Super Bowl run.

He did the salsa after every touchdown as an homage to his late grandmother, and he became a fan favorite because of his Everyman background, his gutsy style and a relentlessness that spread throughout his team.

And then it nearly ended.

Cruz’s career flashed before his eyes the night of Oct. 12, 2014, at Lincoln Financial Field. He went up for a pass in the end zone against the Eagles but came down on his right knee, the patellar tendon shredding and the pain so searing that he wept.

He could not have known that the lowest moment of his career would lead to a memorable comeback. His second NFL dream was about to come true, even if it took a year longer than expected.

Cruz made what had appeared to be a remarkable return the following spring, recovering from a difficult surgery and running routes with the speed and crispness that made him one of the league’s finest receivers. But then there was a calf injury that initially seemed insignificant but would keep him out the entire season.

And then, the chance for another comeback, the one that finally did happen in 2016, albeit not before another injury scare. This time, it was a preseason groin injury that imperiled his return, but it would prove to be a temporary setback.

Cruz returned in time for the opener, and he played all 16 regular-season games and in the Giants’ wild-card playoff loss to the Packers.

This time, there wasn’t the statistical achievement that came with his first full season, and Cruz had a modest year with 39 catches for 586 yards and one touchdown. But that one score proved consequential — the game-winner against the Cowboys in the opener — and Cruz’s mentorship of Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard also was a major benefit to a team that overachieved in its first season under Ben McAdoo.

Cruz knew all along it might come to this day, but he appreciated the journey.

“I’m just cherishing every moment now,” he told me one day in November. “I’m making sure I’m talking to the teammates that I might not have spoken to in the past and just getting to know them a little bit more and appreciating practices, appreciating games. You know in an instant it can be taken away from you. I understand that, and I definitely have a different appreciation for the game.”

Cruz still has something left to give, but it won’t be with a Giants’ team that will go younger at the position with Beckham, Shepard, Tavarres King and Roger Lewis. But in his heart, Cruz will always be a Giant and will forever be remembered for the great success stories he authored.

The first one and the second.