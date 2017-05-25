Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

That Odell Beckham Jr. was missing from this week’s organized team activities, a voluntary practice opportunity but one that coaches encourage with gusto, shouldn’t raise any red flags in and of itself. After all, there is no rule that requires a player to attend, even if the overwhelming majority of NFL players show up for most, if not all, the offseason practices.

No, what’s troubling about Beckham’s absence is the company he’s keeping as he organizes his own training regimen. When pictures and videos surfaced this week of Beckham training with quarterback Johnny Manziel, the poster boy for troubled football players, that’s when you wonder whether Beckham is thinking straight. And whether he understands the optics of what he does and how he’s perceived.

Beckham is coming off a second straight season in which his conduct on and off the field has been a serious issue, and catching passes from Manziel and not Eli Manning doesn’t promote the narrative from within the organization that Beckham is showing signs of maturity. Manziel’s career track is about as pathetic as it gets: a former first-round pick who didn’t take football seriously, who couldn’t come to grips with a drinking problem, who had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, and who did everything the wrong way.

He hopes one day to get back into the NFL, but probably will face a suspension for violating its personal conduct policy if a team gives him another shot. This is the guy Beckham is hanging out with instead of the teammates he’ll go to battle with on Sundays in the fall?

At the very least, it’s a bad optic. Just as another picture on social media several months ago proved to be a bad look. Beckham and several teammates flew to Miami the week before the Giants’ first playoff game since 2011, and that photo of the shirtless wide receivers created plenty of controversy. That the Giants were blown out by the Packers as Beckham had a poor game didn’t help his image. Nor did the hole he punched in the locker room at Lambeau Field.

And now, the offseason no-show.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“You want all your players here, especially your great players,” coach Ben McAdoo said, a not so subtle shot at Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon, who also was absent Thursday. “It’s a time to build fundamentals, communication and chemistry. You want all your players here.”

Will Beckham show up for practice? He wouldn’t say when contacted Thursday by NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, although he indicated he’d be at the mandatory mini-camp June 13-15. He also told Jones, “I love my team and am excited about the season.”

There is increasing chatter that Beckham’s absence may be because of his contract situation. He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal and due to make $1.8 million this season. His salary increases to $8.5 million next season, but Beckham’s production far outpaces his salary. In fact, Beckham makes more money off the field than on it. He signed a shoe contract with Nike reportedly worth $25 million over five years.

Beckham’s teammates didn’t take issue with his absence.

“He is not here, but I know he is handling his business and he will be ready when he comes in,” wide receiver Brandon Marshall said. “When he has been here, we have gotten great work in, and he is a special, special talent. Of course it is always good when you have your full team there, but he is out working hard. This kid is the real deal. He is special and he is a freak.”

Giants videos

No argument there. Beckham’s talents are off the charts, and he’s still in the nascent stages of his career. But if you keep spending your time with a guy like Johnny Manziel, you’re just not helping yourself.

Or your team.

Or the people who are counting on you to be the face of the franchise.