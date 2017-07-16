David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



BOSTON — Among the many questions that followed the Yankees to Fenway Park for the start of the second half, two in particular stuck out above the others.

Was it possible for Joe Girardi’s overachieving crew to regain the mojo that had it leading the AL East for 56 days before the All-Star break? And secondly, could Aaron Judge continue his Ruthian assault on the rest of the league?

This past weekend may have supplied a few hints to both. While the Yankees displayed some tremendous grit during their Boston marathon, winning two of the first three games before losing Sunday night’s Game 2 of the doubleheader, Judge had a rougher time, supplying evidence to those who believe he might have been a smidge weary from the heavy lifting he did during his All-Star sojourn to Miami.

Coming off his Home Run Derby crown, Judge did fail to clear the fences at Fenway, but only because of Jackie Bradley Jr., who robbed him Sunday night in the eighth inning with a spectacular catch. Bradley, gliding through the centerfield triangle, leaped to snatch the long drive from landing in the Red Sox bullpen, not far from the 420 mark. The ball went 411 feet with an exit velo of 107.5 mph and is a hit 94 percent of the time, per Statcast.

Judge’s final swing of the weekend — off David Price — produced his most impressive contact by far. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a few inches too short, leaving Judge bottled up in a 1-for-18 skid with six strikeouts. For about 99 percent of major-leaguers, we’d write this off as being human. But with the bar already set at a ridiculous level for Judge, some would suggest he expended too much energy with last Monday’s fireworks show at Marlins Park.

Judge made it look effortless, blasting 43 homers, including 23 in the first round. Many went more than 450 feet, a few sailed beyond 500, and at least one scraped the roof of the retractable dome. Never mind the relentless media attention, and Judge having to play in the All-Star Game, too. Such a trip can be exhausting, and the Derby has claimed a few victims in its history.

Bobby Abreu (2005) and David Wright (’06) both famously struggled from Derby hangovers, with their homer-production diving after the break. Bryce Harper, as well as other high-profile sluggers, have refused to participate in the Derby for that reason. When Judge was reminded between Sunday’s games that some players complained of fatigue afterward, he nodded.

“I could see that,” Judge said. “But I’m good. I didn’t look tired in the Derby, did I?”

Judge tried to shrug off that baggage, but in the public’s view, he’s not allowed to have a routine slump anymore. He’s too big to fail. Before Sunday night’s Game 2, Judge did get the ball in the air a number of times, just not with the same eye-popping velo we’ve grown accustomed to. Or the distance.

“He’s just missing pitches,” Girardi said between games. “He’s a little bit off. We knew at some point he’d go through that a little bit, but he’ll get back on track.”

It’s the fourth time this season Judge has gone six consecutive games without a home run. His batting average also has slipped from .339 on June 16 to its current .317, and his OPS has tumbled from 1.160 to 1.113 over that same span, thanks to him cooling off some at Fenway.

”Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don’t,” Judge said. “I’m getting the bat on the ball. It’s going right at guys. A couple of strikeouts here and there, but we’re winning, and that’s the good thing about it. Sometimes you’re not the guy getting a hit.”

Judge’s only hit of the four-game series was a 30-foot dribbler up the third-base line that he legged out in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 3-0 victory in Game 1. For a guy who belted a 513-foot homer in the Derby, and owns the five of the top exit velos this season — including the record of 121.1 mph — seeing the ball plod along at snail speed was almost funny.

“I’ll take anything,” Judge said, smiling. “It’s a line drive in the books, though.”