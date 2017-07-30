David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.



Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.



Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate." Show More email twitter

During the window between Sunday morning’s trade for Jaime Garcia, and the afternoon start by Jordan Montgomery, it seemed like the appropriate time to ask Joe Girardi if he felt encouraged by his new starting five, that this group would be sufficient to carry the Yankees where they needed to go.

“Yes, I am,” Girardi said. “The rotation has gotten us to this point, so yes.”

It was a predictable response from the manager, who wasn’t going to bad mouth his own pitching staff. But now that we’re down to the final hours before Monday’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline, the person best equipped to answer that question is general manager Brian Cashman, and his actions leading up to the buzzer will speak louder than any words.

What happened Sunday during the Yankees’ 5-3 loss to the Rays probably worked to the A’s advantage as they try to force Cashman’s hand in a deal for Sonny Gray. While the acquisition of Garcia, who has playoff experience from his days in baseball-crazed St. Louis, supplies the Yankees with another steady veteran arm, Montgomery’s skittish performance reminded the club’s decision-makers he’s still a rookie entering uncharted territory these next two months in the Bronx.

Montgomery has been solid all year, with a 3.92 ERA entering Sunday, but he stuck around for only 2 2⁄3 innings, his shortest outing to date. Combine that with Caleb Smith’s quick hook Saturday, and the Yankees got a total of six innings from their two weekend starters — but still managed to take three of the four games.

Smith was seen packing up his gear when the clubhouse opened Sunday morning and departed for Triple-A Scranton shortly afterward, so Garcia easily slides into his vacant spot. But the wobbly Montgomery only put further pressure on Cashman to consider just how far he wants the Yankees to go in 2017. He remained in talks Sunday with the A’s on Gray but there seemed to be little movement, and Cashman is up against the fact Oakland doesn’t necessarily feel compelled to trade him by this deadline — unless the Yankees satisfy a steep price in prospects.

Adding Garcia while still pursuing Gray is how the Yankees always had operated, before Cashman signaled a seemingly new direction by passing on Chris Sale last December. Why trade for one starting pitcher when you can get two? Just like with the White Sox swap two weeks earlier, when Cashman pushed for both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle rather than only one more arm for the bullpen.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Gray isn’t Sale, obviously. But the Yankees can’t afford to let another top-shelf pitcher get by for the sake of a few coveted prospects, especially now that they sit atop the AL East. Letting Sale get to Boston was easier to do four months before Opening Day. Here in the middle of a pennant race, however, the adrenaline is up, and there is a compulsion to lean heavy on the gas pedal.

Trading for Gray would give the Yankees an extra starter, and Girardi indicated Sunday he doesn’t plan on going to a six-man rotation, however this shakes out. Garcia could switch to the pen as the long man, and if Montgomery struggles in the coming weeks, the Yankees have an easy replacement ready. Montgomery said he feels fine, and shook off any mention of an innings limit. But with Garcia on board, and perhaps Gray on the way, his job could be threatened depending on how he continues to perform.

“It’s not my decision,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been up here all season and I’ve done pretty well.”

He’s not wrong. Sunday’s loss was only his second in 11 starts since June 3 and Montgomery’s 104 strikeouts lead all rookies. He’s shown uncommon poise for a first-place team and helped stabilize a rotation that has pitched much better than anticipated. But it’s all about the upgrades as Monday’s deadline fast approaches, and Cashman must seize the opportunity to not only bolster he Yankees’ front five, but also protect the rotation against injury down the stretch.

“I think it will solidify it,” Montgomery said. “For the most part, we’ve been pretty consistent and we want to try to keep doing that.”

Even without Gray, the Yankees could probably win the division, as Girardi hinted at it. But they’ve been great at raising the ceiling this year, so why stop now?