Terry Collins laughed, but there was no levity behind the smile. It was more to prevent himself from crying. Hours before the weekend series with the Nationals was to begin, there would be no conversation about the Mets’ chief adversary, or the potential game-changing matchups to follow. No talk of measuring sticks or early-season tests.

The Mets’ task, more and more, has become a battle against themselves, about finding a way to combat the fragile nature of their roster. How could they possibly take time to worry about the Nationals when the simple act of filling out a lineup card felt like climbing Everest, over and over?

“I’ve got a good team,” Collins said Friday afternoon before a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Nationals, “but they’re only good when they’re playing.”

Ah, yes. Stop us if you’ve heard this before. The Mets have developed a nasty habit of getting hurt. A lot. Year after year.

Last season, they had 16 different players end up on the disabled list. Three pitchers among their rotation’s top five couldn’t make it to the finish line. Lucas Duda, David Wright and Neil Walker were lost to serious back injuries.

Despite all that, with their roster in shambles, the Mets fought to earn a wild-card berth, a testament to the depth of the farm system and perhaps some old-fashioned grit, an asset that can’t be determined by advanced analytics. Collins gets all the fancy numbers piled on his desk, but when a team faces this type of adversity before April is even done, the straight calculus doesn’t necessarily apply.

Before the game, the Mets basically were stripped of Duda, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes, Asdrubal Cabrera, Travis d’Arnaud and even Jacob deGrom, who had to be scratched from the start because of a stiff neck. Collins found that out a day earlier, on the outfield grass, when deGrom told the manager he didn’t think he’d be able to open the Nats series.

The Mets were able to move up Matt Harvey without too much fuss, but peeling away all of those other players left Collins with only Kevin Plawecki and a handful of starting pitchers on the bench to do anything else that might be required. The newly promoted T.J. Rivera already was starting at third base, and Friday’s other call-up, Sean Gilmartin, was on standby as a potential replacement Saturday for deGrom if the neck issue persisted.

In other words, there were a ton of moving pieces heading into this series, and on paper, it didn’t look so hot for the Mets. Yet somehow, Collins & Co. have shown an uncanny knack of muscling up when it matters most. Harvey shook off a long two-run homer by Bryce Harper — the former MVP he usually owns — and allowed only one more run in the next six innings. Collins even pushed him to 108 pitches a night after nudging Noah Syndergaard up to 114, perhaps coming to the realization that six innings or less, with an overworked bullpen, isn’t going to cut it anymore.

Just as Harvey was up to the challenge, so too were a few others Collins called out before the game. Michael Conforto was put back in the leadoff spot for the third time and rewarded his manager by hitting Tanner Roark’s first pitch over the leftfield wall. Conforto’s third homer was a badly needed counterpunch to Harper’s opening haymaker, and the Mets later clawed back on the strength of two RBIs from Curtis Granderson, who previously collected only four in 15 games.

Granderson had been invisible, batting .143 with a .411 OPS, but he ripped a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning and belted his first homer to tie the score at 3 in the sixth, also with two outs.

Though it’s true that Granderson hadn’t been doing much to help lately, he was a more conventional weapon than two other options used by Collins. Zack Wheeler pinch hit in the seventh and Robert Gsellman pinch ran after Rene Rivera’s leadoff walk in the ninth. Wheeler launched a double, the first Mets pitcher to do so in that role since Jon Niese tripled in 2011, but Gsellman was stranded as the game went to extra innings.

The roster spent, the score tied. And the hill only got higher for the Mets.