It was around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon when Terry Collins reeled off the Mets’ growing injury report. The two we already knew, Lucas Duda and Travis d’Arnaud, were left off the lineup card for that night’s game against the Phillies, the first nursing a hyperextended elbow and the second a bruised hand. Then came the freakish ailment the world wasn’t aware of yet, Wilmer Flores’ sudden knee infection.

Little did we realize, at the time, that things would get much worse.

The real bad stuff happened hours later, in the fifth inning, when Yoenis Cespedes abruptly stopped on the infield dirt between second and third, wincing. Was it possible? Maybe our eyes were mistaken. Et tu, Cespedes?

Yes, indeed. The Mets, as a franchise, are well schooled in the subject of devastating injuries through the years. And for the 2017 season, a big chunk of their championship hopes are tied to Cespedes, the mercurial slugger they ponied up $110 million for. The cost of his absence? Too huge to measure, really.

Once Cespedes limped off the field, it didn’t take an M.D. to realize he wasn’t coming back anytime soon. Those fears were confirmed in the top of the seventh, when Juan Lagares grabbed his glove and trotted from the dugout. The official diagnosis is a left hamstring cramp, the operative word being “hamstring.”

That’s a worrisome location in the sporting world, an injury that requires not only diligent maintenance but also plenty of patience to avoid re-aggravating it. If it turns out to be minor, the Mets will have dodged a bullet. But many times, a more thorough examination reveals some kind of strain, and that can take up to a month to heal, depending on the severity. Cespedes is scheduled to have an MRI Friday morning.

“Anytime you talk about a hamstring, it’s a concern, obviously,” Collins said after the 6-4 loss to the Phillies. “With his muscle strength in his legs, you have to be careful.”

A prolonged period without Cespedes would be a scary proposition for the Mets. They have plenty of outfielders, but not with the intimidating power profile of Cespedes, who is supposed to be the righthanded complement to what Jay Bruce has provided. Those yearning to see Michael Conforto on a more regular basis would get their chance under that scenario. It would be a steep price to pay, however.

Bruce is tied with Cespedes for the Mets’ lead with six homers, but Curtis Granderson has been dormant, batting .143 with no homers. The other complication? Bruce could be needed at first base, where he started Thursday night, as the Mets were unsure of when Duda may be ready to return.

And Collins thought he had problems before the game. With Flores and Duda sidelined, the Mets didn’t have any backup infielders on the bench, prompting the manager to joke that Lagares used to play shortstop. As the night went on, Collins probably lost his sense of humor. The Phillies actually got a few decent hacks at Noah Syndergaard, and wedged among the seven hits Thor allowed, the Mets’ shoddy defense helped put their ace in an early 5-1 hole.

Despite Thursday’s flurry of transactions, which included moving David Wright to the 60-day disabled list, the Mets chose not to use a 10-day DL stint for Duda, and d’Arnaud pinch hit in the ninth. As for Flores, he was expected to need another night of high-dose antibiotics to kick the infection, so that suggested his return might be a day or two away.

Ideally, this upcoming series figured to be a measuring stick, and an opportunity to make up some ground on the division-leading Nats. But here’s the sobering truth about what we’ve seen so far from the Mets. They’re a .500 team (8-8) after playing all of their games exclusively within the NL East, including a 2-5 mark against the Marlins. The feisty Fish gave the Mets all they could handle last weekend, and that hangover seemed to linger while dropping two of three to a Phillies team in full rebuild mode. Now the Mets are in pieces, too.

“Our trainer’s room is starting to fill up again,” Collins said.