And after all that, nearly six hours and exactly 16 innings, don’t forget that the Yankees’ 4-1 victory over the Red Sox is still under protest, courtesy of Boston manager John Farrell.

Funny, right? Actually we just inserted that as comic relief, because there’s zero chance anything will come of Farrell’s claims of interference, born of Matt Holliday inadvertently breaking up a double play by reversing field and scrambling headlong into first base after already being forced at second.

Holliday was the reason everyone was still there in the 11th inning, thanks to his tying home run off Craig Kimbrel that soared over the Green Monster and silenced Fenway Park in the ninth — not to mention ruined Chris Sale’s 13-strikeout gem.

That was a huge blast onto Lansdowne Street. But his hair-on-fire jitterbug on the basepaths in the 11th was pretty hilarious, only because we all wondered where he was going. He definitely prevented Mitch Moreland from grabbing the double-play relay, and after not one but two reviews, the umpires let Holliday stay at first — with Farrell lodging a protest.

“I assumed he was going to tag the base,” Holliday said, referring to Jacoby Ellsbury’s chopper to Moreland. “I wasn’t going to run into the tag. That’s what I thought was happening.”

In keeping with the day’s theme, which was a whole lot of nothing, Holliday’s mad dash, along with Farrell’s complaint, never amounted to much. Just another scoreless inning in a game that featured 13 of them. The only thing of substance was the final score, which was nudged along by Didi Gregorius’ tiebreaking single in the 16th, a hit that delivered a badly needed victory for the sagging Yankees.

“We wanted to win this one for a lot of reasons,” said Tyler Clippard, who chipped in with a scoreless eighth. “For us to come out on top was huge.”

Clippard was part of the Yankees’ eight-pitcher conga line, a parade started by Luis Severino, who struck out six and allowed one run in seven innings. Not only did the embattled Clippard survive unscathed, but Aroldis Chapman — who melted down Friday night and walked in the winning run — made Joe Girardi feel somewhat relieved by getting the Yankees through the 14th. Still no strikeouts, however.

“Chappy shut them down,” Girardi said “and then it was Ben Heller’s game.”

Not totally. Girardi still sent CC Sabathia out to the bullpen for an emergency, because Heller was the last man standing. Fortunately for the Yankees, he kept the Red Sox in check for two innings and they survived the longest game by innings between the two clubs at Fenway since 1966. At 5 hours, 50 minutes, it was the fourth- longest Fenway game, by time, since 1913.

“It was an important win,” Girardi said.

Sale’s dominance, though not completely unexpected, had curious timing. A day earlier, Brian Cashman spoke cautiously about the Yankees’ approach leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, wary of dealing prospects for a single player — or, more specifically, a front-end starting pitcher — who would potentially mortgage the future.

It was a similar conversation to the one Cashman held in his hotel room during the winter meetings in December, minutes after the Red Sox pulled off the Sale swap by shipping two of their top kids, including No. 1 prospect Yoan Moncada, to the White Sox. Seven months later, however, the Yankees must wish another Sale was available on the market.

Sale buzzed through a postcard Fenway afternoon with 7 2⁄3 scoreless innings, striking out 13 — all but one of them swinging. The Yankees touched him for a pair of doubles, a leadoff shot by Starlin Castro in the second and Gary Sanchez’s liner in the third, but those were the only two to reach scoring position against him.

The last two pitchers to post a 13-K performance (with no runs) against the Yankees were Pedro Martinez (May 30, 2001) and Roger Clemens (Sept. 30, 1987). As you can tell by the dates, it doesn’t happen very often. Then again, Sale is the perfect foil for this rivalry. This performance trimmed his career ERA vs. the Yankees to 1.17, the lowest for any opposing pitcher (minimum 50 innings).

Impressive, but reduced to a footnote. What Sale did felt like ancient history by the 16th. And the Yankees won anyway.