David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.



Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.



Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate." Show More email twitter

Twenty-something days into the regular season probably isn’t the most scientifically-accurate method of predicting 2017 outcomes. But guess what? It’s all we have to go on at this point. And if we don’t have some fun now with these early-season surprises, they might evaporate by Memorial Day. So let’s take a look at the top 10 trend-busting story lines before the first month is over, knowing full well these are relatively small sample sizes. For those that saw this stuff coming back in February, kudos. Here’s the list:

1. Allow me to re-introduce myself

Recognize that line? We borrowed it from Jay Z’s, “Public Service Announcement,” which fittingly is used by the Mets’ Jay Bruce as his walk-up music this season. It’s an appropriate anthem for the Yankees’ Chase Headley, too. Think about it. Bruce and Headley were two players their respective fan bases had no interest in seeing back for 2017, with the Mets failing in their attempts at trading the rightfielder. But now they have to be considered the April MVPs, with Bruce raking (6 HRs, .969 OPS — all stats entering Saturday) and Headley off to a scorching start (.373 BA, .476 OBP). Bruce received his first Flushing curtain call Wednesday night and Yankees fans complained when Headley got a day off. Weird.

2. Brats, beer and pop!

After averaging 42 homers in three seasons for the KBO’s NC Dinos, Eric Thames’ power has traveled well to Milwaukee, where he already has mashed eight through the first 15 games. Before Thames moved to the KBO in 2014, he had totaled 21 homers over 181 games split between the Blue Jays and Mariners. The Brewers brought him back to the States with a three-year, $16-million deal that is shaping up now to be the best bargain find in the sport.

3. Falling Star(ling) by the Allegheny

advertisement | advertise on newsday

We know what you’re thinking. How can anybody be surprised by a PED suspension in this day and age? That’s probably true to some degree, but when the offender is the caliber of the Pirates’ centerfielder Starling Marte, the name still brings shock value to the drug revelation. Marte is only 28, has two Gold Gloves, and was coming off his first All-Star season, when he had career highs in both batting average (.311) and OPS (.818). Now he’s out for 80 games after testing positive for Nandrolone, an old-school steroid. He would be ineligible for the postseason if the Bucs qualify.

4. Rocky Mountain High

No, not the high that first comes to mind in Colorado. It’s the Rockies’ baseball franchise, which was looking down at the rest of the NL West heading into the weekend, and not for the reasons you’d typically think. Through Friday, the Rockies were hitting .228 as a team, ranked 21st in the majors, and were middle of the pack in both home runs and OPS. Don’t credit the rotation, either, with a 4.60 ERA that’s the second-highest in the NL, beating only the Brewers (4.88). What they’ve done is win close games, as they’re 6-0 in one-run margins, and also benefited greatly from signing Greg Holland (8-for-8 in save chances) as they wait for the return of Ian Desmond, signed to a $70M deal this winter, to boost the offense.

5. Woe Canada

In Toronto, it’s looking like the Blue Jays may be eliminated before either the Raptors or Leafs as April has been a disaster down the road at the Rogers Centre. The Jays are coming off consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 1994, only this year they seem headed for a non-strike oblivion after losing perennial MVP candidate Josh Donaldson (calf strain) and co-ace Aaron Sanchez (blister) for an undetermined period. Without Edwin Encarnacion, who jumped to the Indians, Jose Bautista was batting .131 through Friday, which is when he finally hit his first home run, as the once-powerful Jays have slipped to dead-last in the majors with a .606 OPS.

6. Red Storm to Reds-man

What Amir Garrett is doing so far for the Reds’ rotation isn’t a shocking development, as good as he’s been, with a 1.83 ERA and 9.6 K/9 ratio as a 24-year-old rookie. But when you consider the 22nd-round pick (2011) is coming off a college hoops career, as a 6-5 power forward for St. John’s, the story gets an added layer. In five minor-league seasons, Garrett was 25-29 with a 3.18 ERA, and modest 8.0 K/9 ratio. But in his last start, Wednesday against the Orioles, Garrett struck out 12 to the tie the Reds’ record for a rookie lefthander.

7. Giants Bummed out

Of the more bizarre April scenarios, Madison Bumgarner reportedly landing on the disabled list with bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder because of a dirt bike accident is one nobody could have seen coming. Bumgarner is famous for his horse-riding antics, and showed up at spring training in Scottsdale last year with a trailer of his own steeds in tow. But that was the preseason. This happened during the off day in Colorado, where Bumgarner was not scheduled to pitch during the three-game series at Coors Field. The first trip to the DL of Bumgarner’s nine-year career is expected to cost him six to eight weeks, a major blow to the last-place (yikes) Giants.

8. Buck-ing the trend in Baltimore

advertisement | advertise on newsday

While we’d never sell Buck Showalter short on managing ability, or be stunned to see the Orioles in contention, the way they’ve jumped to the top of the AL East this month has been unorthodox — by riding the rotation. Through Thursday, the Orioles’ rotation had a 3.53 ERA, good enough for fifth in the AL, and well ahead of the Red Sox’s 4.39 (12th) and the Indians’ 5.09 (15th). The headliners? Dylan Bundy (1.37 ERA) and Wade Miley (1.89), both of whom have balanced out Ubaldo Jimenez (5.51) and Kevin Gausman (7.23).

9. Yes, there is a K in Mookie (finally)

Players are striking out at a record pace this season, and the current K/9 rate of 8.25 is the highest for March/April since 2000, rising steadily from 6.35 in 2005. Yet Mookie Betts had a streak of 129 regular-season plate appearances without striking out, dating to last year, until he whiffed on Francisco Liriano’s 2-and-2 slider in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. It was the longest such streak in the majors since the Marlins’ Juan Pierre went 147 in 2004.

10. Crown Royal

Mets’ fans probably don’t remember Jason Vargas, who had a 12.19 ERA in two starts as Mike Pelfrey’s replacement in 2007 then was shipped to the Mariners in the three-team, 11-player trade that netted them J.J. Putz, among others. But a decade later, at age 34, the Royals’ Vargas is the Cy Young pace setter in April, with the second-best ERA (0.44) in the majors after three starts, a 0.77 WHIP and an 11.50 K/BB ratio better than Chris Sale (7.00). Is it sustainable? As a soft-tossing lefty, Vargas relies way more on guile than gas, so we’ll see how far those pitching smarts get him.