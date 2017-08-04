David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.



Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.



Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate." Show More email twitter

CLEVELAND — Gary Sanchez is having a terrible time behind the plate this season, and that misery continued Friday night during the Yankees’ 7-2 loss to the Indians at Progressive Field. Between another passed ball (his 12 now lead the majors) his failure to adequately block pitches in the dirt (two more) and what appears to be a weaker arm, Sanchez increasingly has become a liability at the position.

“He needs to improve — bottom line,” a terse Joe Girardi said afterward.

It’s another problem the Yankees don’t need at the moment, but one they really shouldn’t ignore. So let’s take a glass half-full approach here. In considering the options with Sanchez, how about this: What the Yankees would be losing at catcher, they’ll be gaining at DH.

Apparently, getting a day off to clear his head — and avoid the merciless Klubot — didn’t cure Matt Holliday, who is in an 11-for-81 skid, so he’s going to require more bench time with the Yankees still trying to scrape up some offense. This just happens to coincide with Sanchez’s continued defensive regression, and Girardi now has the opportunity to kill the proverbial two birds with one stone. You can safely assume it’s coming, even if the manager says the topic has yet to be discussed.

“We’re trying to think of everything, so we’ll talk about everything,” Girardi said. “So far we have not.”

As Girardi himself is prone to say, this scenario is not what you want. Every team drools over the idea of having someone with Sanchez’s lethal bat manning a usually light-hitting position like catcher, and the Yankees were the envy of the sport with a guy who crushed home runs at a record pace last September. By adding Holliday during the winter, Brian Cashman further stretched the lineup to devastating effect before his DH went cold the past month.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But this blueprint no longer is functioning as the Yankees had hoped, and if Sanchez can’t tighten things up behind the plate in the near-term, Girardi may be forced into making some hard decisions. As of now, it seems to be a win-win: keep Sanchez’s bat in the lineup, remove the slumping Holliday and rely on Austin Romine’s steadying influence at catcher. Romine isn’t Holliday, obviously, but neither is Holliday at the present time, so that makes the tradeoff palatable.

The Yankees made sure it was Romine who caught Sonny Gray’s debut, a tandem set up by the new pitcher’s first bullpen session in pinstripes. Watching Sanchez flail away behind the plate lately, there’s no way he could have handled Gray’s electric arsenal of breaking pitches, which Romine described as “video-game” stuff.

Jaime Garcia is a dependable veteran starter, but he isn’t in Gray’s league, and yet Sanchez struggled to corral some of his pitches during Friday’s debut. In the second inning, Austin Jackson was at third base with two outs, and somehow Sanchez let the first pitch to Roberto Perez — - a 91-mph four-seam fastball — kick off his glove and scoot behind him, allowing Jackson to score easily. Perez showed bunt before pulling his bat back, but the pitch should have been caught, or at worst kept in front of Sanchez, especially with a runner at third.

“That split second, I lost it,” Sanchez said. “I lost it completely.”

It was five weeks ago in Chicago that Girardi was seen lecturing Sanchez in the dugout about his defense, and that was during a 12-3 rout of the White Sox. That may have come off as a teachable moment for the 24-year-old, who said the discussion involved blocking balls, but you have to wonder how much of Girardi’s shared wisdom actually sunk in. In the fifth inning on Friday Sanchez failed to contain a pair of wild pitches, the first permitting Michael Brantley to take second base and the next allowing him to score from third.

A month ago, Sanchez was an All-Star, but that sparkle has faded. He’s all rough edges now, an unfinished project. “His work is OK,” Girardi said. “It’s taking it to the game.”

Or taking Sanchez out from behind the plate.