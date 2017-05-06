David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



CHICAGO — The defending world champs sent Brett Anderson, now on his fourth team, at the Cubs’ cost of $3.5 million, to the mound Saturday night at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees countered with Jordan Montgomery, a 24-year-old rookie, making the fifth start of his young career. He’s earning pocket change by MLB standards.

Guess who tapped out first?

It wasn’t even close. Anderson stuck around only long enough to record one out in the first inning and was tattooed by the Yankees for five hits and five runs. After a brief mound conference that turned into Cubs manager Joe Madddon telling the umpires that Anderson was hurting from “lower-back tightness,” the stage was then left to Montgomery, who had two choices ahead of him.

Wilt under the weight of the generous 5-0 lead and allow the dangerous Cubs to claw their way back into the game. Or rise to the occasion, stomp out any kindling of hope for the North Siders, and make them understand the blue flag sporting the white W stays rolled up in some dusty closet for another day.

Montgomery picked the latter, as the budding talents do, and showed why the Yankees believe their current No. 5 starter has the ability to be much more than that. If Montgomery can control the heavy-hitting Cubs, in their own ballpark, it’s a game-changer for a team that has rapidly progressed from rebuilding to already scaling the top of the American League East.

While it’s true the Yankees blitzed the Cubs, 11-6, on the strength of 14 hits, including home runs by Starlin Castro and Aaron Hicks, Montgomery made sure the Cubs stayed dead from the jump. He allowed only three hits and three runs (two earned) in 6 2⁄3 innings to trim his ERA to 3.81. That was his longest outing of the season, and in three of the five, he’s completed at least six innings.

On this night, Montgomery surrendered only one hit through the first four innings, and even bailed out Didi Gregorius when the shortstop’s error threatened to permit the Cubs’ mini-rally to snowball in the fifth. Gregorius airmailed what should have been a third-out throw for a run-scoring error, but after a walk to Kris Bryant, Montgomery retired Anthony Rizzo — for the third straight time — on a grounder to second.

For those still wondering if the Yankees are for real, they’re as real as this rotation says they are. And with young upstarts such as Montgomery filling out a front five that includes the even younger Luis Severino (still 23), who starts Sunday’s prime-time Wrigley finale, we’re no longer talking about the Yankees in future tense. The rest of baseball suddenly has their hands full, and possibly straight into October.

Look no further than what happened with the Cubs last season in ending a title drought that stretched all the way back to 1908. They already had the young homegrown positional stars. All that was left was for Theo Epstein, the curse-breaker extraordinaire, to fill in the rotation by shelling out for Jon Lester ($155M) and John Lackey ($32M), along with trading for Jake Arrieta ($15M) and Kyle Hendricks ($760K).

Maddon piloted that Epstein-assembled group into Chicago immortality and now sees similar characteristics in these Yankees. Provided that Brian Cashman finds enough reliable arms to stabilize the rotation over the next five months.

“I think that’s a natural narrative to be created,” Maddon said. “I don’t know that it’s exactly the same. They still have some young guys waiting. But if their pitching gets rolling, I think their success is predicated on that.”

Even before Montgomery took the baseball Saturday night, the Yankees’ rotation had performed surprisingly well, despite recent clunkers from its eldest member, CC Sabathia, who has a 10.43 ERA in his last three starts. The Yankees were tied with the A’s for the AL’s lowest WHIP (1.22), tied with the Mariners for the lowest BB/9 ratio (2.61) and their 8.70 K/9 mark was fourth.

Beyond Montgomery, the Yankees have Luis Cessa, Chad Green and Bryan Mitchell down at Triple-A Scranton, with highly regarded lefthander Justus Sheffield still developing at Double-A Trenton. As for the trade possibilities, those can wait a few more weeks. The Yankees, at 19-9, have enough pitching for now.