David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.



Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.



Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate." Show More email twitter

WASHINGTON — Given the grim circumstances, Sandy Alderson definitely wasn’t going for laughs on this Black Sunday, minutes after the Mets were humiliated, 23-5, at Nationals Park. But when the clubhouse door opened, the first words out of the general manager’s mouth were the date and time of Noah Syndergaard’s MRI.

In case you’re wondering, it’s Monday, at 7 a.m. Apparently, Syndergaard is going to lay in the tube voluntarily after refusing to do so earlier in the week, when he first complained of what was initially diagnosed as biceps tendinitis.

A lot of good that does anyone now. Forget the MRI. What the Mets and Syndergaard really need is a time machine, so they could travel back and undo every one of the bad decisions that ultimately led to him clutching his armpit area, then walking off the mound Sunday in the second inning.

The reason? The Mets are calling this most recent affliction a “possible lat strain,” and from what we witnessed, it certainly looks possible. But how can we believe anything from this team when it comes to medical issues? With Syndergaard already on his way home to New York, both Alderson and Collins refused to draw any direct connection between the earlier biceps issue — again, their claim — and this particular injury, referred to as a lat problem.

But seriously. That’s a heck of a coincidence for the two to be unrelated, even if the second was caused by compensating for the first. Or maybe Syndergaard, who tends to get agitated when asked about injuries, was trying to make a point Sunday by throwing even harder than usual. That didn’t work out too well, either, as the Nationals thumped him for five hits and five runs in his 27-pitch first inning, despite a steady diet of 99-100 mph fastballs.

The velocity was there. But this wasn’t the same Syndergaard, not getting smacked around like that. Alderson, however, wouldn’t concede that being more forceful with Syndergaard about the MRI might have revealed the lat strain — or showed symptoms of impending danger.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We’ll never know,” Alderson said.

But ignorance always seems to be the best course of treatment when it comes to Mets’ injuries, and this is another epic fail by the team in this area. Incredibly, it’s also the second one in a matter of days. This just happened last week with Yoenis Cespedes, whose own hamstring condition wasn’t treated carefully enough — the team first labeled it a “cramp” — until the injury mushroomed into last Thursday’s Citi Field catastrophe and finally put him on the disabled list.

How many teachable lessons do the Mets require to eventually get one of these right? As stubborn as Syndergaard was in flatly refusing the MRI, the Mets have told us repeatedly how over-the-top careful they intend to be with their young aces. And with all Syndergaard’s snippiness about it with the media, he still complained to Mets’ staff for two days, even telling reporters he couldn’t lift his pitching arm above his shoulder at one point.

That’s a pretty huge red flag. But Sydnergaard eventually told the Mets he was fine, and when he passed Friday’s bullpen test in D.C., they green-lighted him for Sunday’s series finale. With the Mets facing a crisis point in their season, they also may have been a little too eager to have him pitch against the Nationals, before the gap expanded even further. So if Syndnergaard said he was OK, cool.

“We took him at face value, and he also threw a bullpen,” Alderson said. “The people who were watching him had no misgivings at all about him making his start. He was good to go.”

Small consolation now. Something obviously went wrong with Syndergaard between Friday’s session and the second inning Sunday, when a 90-mph changeup to Bryce Harper, the 11th pitch of that inning, had him twisting off the mound, and grabbing at his upper back. Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez came bolting from the dugout, and in less than a minute, Syndergaard was walking off.

Until Monday’s MRI, there’s no calculating how much time the Mets’ ace will miss, but a severe lat strain can cost two months. No wonder Collins was fuming after the game, and snapped at a reporter who asked if he was upset at Syndergaard’s demise.

“You think?” Collins said, his face reddening. “What do you think?”

We think this was another all-systems meltdown by the Mets, one we’ve seen far too many times before. And they may not recover from it this season.