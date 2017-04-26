David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



BOSTON — Aaron Judge was supposed to be the one to fear Fenway Park, with the seductive allure of the Green Monster, tempting righthanded sluggers to abandon their disciplined approach and hack away in the hope of reaching Lansdowne Street on the other side.

Instead, it was the Red Sox’s ancient stadium that wound up bruised by Judge’s first pro visit Wednesday night, maybe with a new dent or two, after he collided with a retaining wall to make a gutsy catch.

And the Monster? Well, Judge doesn’t need any help clearing fences. He hit his seventh home run the hard way, taking Sox starter Rick Porcello, the AL’s defending Cy Young champ, over the big lawn in right, with the ball finally touching down in the Yankees’ bullpen.

Not a bad 25th birthday, right? It’s already becoming that kind of a remarkable season for Judge, who joined Yogi Berra and Roger Maris as the only Yankees to homer at Fenway on their birthday. Judge returned to Yawkey Way for the first time since a Cape Cod League scouting showcase in 2012 — he missed last year’s trip with an oblique strain — and looked right at home, unfazed by the night’s dense fog or the headfirst plunge into this latest chapter of the Sox-Yanks border war.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Joe Girardi said on the eve of Wednesday’s pushed-back series opener. “He’s handled everything that’s been put in front of him. I’m sure it’ll be enjoyable.”

Judge didn’t waste any time putting his extra-large imprint on the rivalry. And after what he did on both sides of the ball, in leading the Yankees to a 3-1 victory, it’s difficult to determine which one of his feats was the more impressive. At face value, Judge’s two-run blast was the game’s difference-maker, obviously, and he also scored the third run after a walk and Greg Bird’s RBI single. Thanks to MLB’s Statcast, we know Judge’s homer exploded at 110 mph off his bat — impressive for mere mortals, routine for him — and traveled 385 feet through the soggy Fenway air.

Much of the earlier day’s conversation had centered on Judge gunning for the Monster, being the hypnotizing target it is. And despite his maturation as a hitter, Judge had pulled five of his previous six home runs, with the other one rocketing off the glass-encased centerfield club at Yankee Stadium. Sizing up the Monster just seemed logical.

“A lot of guys get focused on that and trying to keep hitting it over,” Judge said. “I’m going to try and keep my same approach and good things will happen.”

He wasn’t wrong. Porcello’s first pitch was an 89-mph, two-seam fastball that rode in on Judge, who basically punched it to the opposite-field. With his muscle, however, Judge was able to slice a high, twisting rainbow over the wall, bending like a weekend duffer’s tee shot. That padded Judge’s team lead to seven homers, and a club-high 15 RBIs through 18 games.

Add that feat of strength to Judge’s rapidly growing list. But the fearlessness he displayed in chasing down Xander Bogaerts’ foul pop in the third inning — and the acrobatic moves required to haul it in — made for an equally spectacular highlight. With one out, and Marco Hernandez at second base, Bogaerts lofted a fly ball headed for the seats along the rightfield line, about 50 feet or so from the Pesky Pole.

Judge took off on a full sprint and never hesitated, reaching up for the ball as the three-foot high wall knocked his knees out from under him. Judge made the catch as he cartwheeled into the seats, heels over head, crashing down hard as he briefly disappeared among the plastic and concrete. When Judge popped back up, he showed the ball in his bare hand, initially causing the umpires to rule he didn’t have possession.

But Girardi challenged the call, which was overturned, and most likely because the white ball could be seen through the patchwork web of Judge’s glove as he climbed to his feet. Just getting to the ball was wow-worthy for the surprisingly quick Judge. And maintaining control while he was de-cleated like a tight end?

That was special, as Judge is proving to be, more and more each day.