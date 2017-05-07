David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



CHICAGO — Maybe the Cubs aren’t the best team the Yankees have played so far this season. We’d probably go with the Orioles. But they are the defending world champions, and that technically makes them the gold standard of early-season tests, especially at Wrigley Field.

So what are we to make of Joe Girardi’s crew winning the series, during a windy North Side weekend where the first-pitch temperature never touched 50 degrees? Tossing aside the small sample-size disclaimer, the Yankees were resilient enough to swipe the opener, 3-2, on Brett Gardner’s ninth-inning homer, then follow it up by hammering the Cubs into submission the next night, 11-6.

As for Sunday’s prime-time finale, Jacoby Ellsbury gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead with a two-run homer, which also was No. 48 for the Yankees — tops in the majors. The lead appeared to be safe until Aroldis Chapman gave up three runs in the ninth inning to force extras.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said plenty of flattering things about the Yankees before the series kicked off Friday, but most were uttered with an eye toward the future. After dropping the first two games, however, Maddon was asked to provide some new observations, now that he had seen the Yankees up close.

“They’re playing as good as they can right now,” Maddon said. “And I mean that in a very complimentary way.”

In other words, the Yankees are redlining at optimal performance levels, with a number of players going above and beyond the “back of their bubble-gum cards,” as Maddon referred to those career statistics. Knowing that, Maddon doubted the Yankees’ current offensive output could be “sustainable” for more extended stretches, never mind over an entire season.

It’s a valid point. What the Yankees have been doing is a bit of an outlier. This is a team that played without Didi Gregorius for the opening month of the season, and only had Gary Sanchez for a few games before Friday’s return. Regardless, through Saturday, the Yankees led the American League in runs scored (162), batting average (.278), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.475). Their 5.79 runs per game average also was tops in the AL.

So how did this all happen? One big reason is Aaron Judge, whose 13 home runs and 27 RBIs through Saturday make up a large chunk of that production. But the Yankees also have benefited from a resurgence at the top of the order, with Ellsbury having a closer resemblance (.282/.351/.412) to the offensive player they were attracted to in the first place and Gardner catching fire of late, with a nine-game hitting streak that includes five home runs in his last seven.

“We do have some power in the lineup,” Girardi said, “and some on-base guys to put in front of them.”

That’s the basic formula for any offensive success. But the Yankees also have more running options when they can add Aaron Hicks into the outfield mix along with Ellsbury and Gardner. Maddon cited the Yankees’ team speed as something that impressed him during the weekend series, as well as the Renaissance that his former player, Starlin Castro, is now experiencing in the Bronx.

Despite the warm reception for his Wrigley homecoming, Castro stung his old pals with a three-run homer in Saturday night’s blowout victory. And heading into Sunday’s finale, Castro was batting .381 with six home runs and 19 RBIs, the sort of torrid pace that Maddon was talking about when he mentioned Yankees eventually cooling off some.

Castro was in the cleanup spot Sunday night, but the Yankees have used five different players there through the first 28 games. And with a number of versatile hitters on the roster, Girardi can get creative with the matchups. Chase Headley, for instance, has batted anywhere from second down to seventh.

“Just about everybody can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Headley said. “But we also can manufacture runs when we need to.”

And in the past week alone, the Yankees staged the two most impressive comebacks of this young season, rallying from a 9-1 deficit to beat the Orioles and then Friday’s stunner over the Cubs. That’s another element. The relentless attack of quality at-bats.

“Sometimes it’s early, sometimes it’s late,” Headley said. “But you’re going to get rewarded for that.”

The Yankees are living proof.