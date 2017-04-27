David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



BOSTON — The statement, uttered by Brian Cashman during the December winter meetings, remains as much a part of the GM’s wardrobe as the down vest and denim he sported before Thursday night’s game at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had just acquired Chris Sale in a blockbuster trade, and when Cashman was asked for his reaction, he referred to his AL East rival as the Golden State Warriors, who months earlier rocked the sporting world by grabbing Kevin Durant in free agency.

Cashman’s insinuation was clear. Just as the Warriors were said to have guaranteed another title by signing Durant, the same would be true for the Red Sox, who now could pair Sale with $217-million man David Price. When those two were teamed with Boston’s young, potent lineup, it would be a tough combination to derail.

Sticking the label of favorite on the Red Sox, a weight the Yankees have labored under during Cashman’s entire front-office reign, surely was liberating for the GM. And how much better must Cashman feel now after Masahiro Tanaka outdueled Sale in Thursday night’s 3-0 victory?

Tanaka went the distance, firing a three-hitter, while the Yankees (13-7) survived Sale’s 10-strikeout performance, thanks to a pair of RBIs from Matt Holliday. Before the game, when Cashman was reminded that his Yankees, still minus Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez, were ahead of the “Warriors” in the AL East, the GM laughed, glancing over at the Green Monster’s standings board.

Cashman said it was because he didn’t know the order. We surmise it was because he wanted to double-check, to make sure this was indeed reality.

“Thanks for letting me know,” Cashman said, then smiled before adding, “We’ve still got work to do.”

Of course. We’re not even through April yet. But a month ago, if you told anyone in pinstripes this is where they’d be, the comment would have been greeted with a healthy dose of skepticism, if not total disbelief. Not only did the Yankees lose their starting shortstop to a freakish WBC injury in early March, but Sanchez, the team’s most intimidating power source, didn’t survive the season’s first week before falling victim to an unusual type of arm strain.

And yet, patching those two holes turned out to be the least of Cashman’s problems. Ronald Torreyes, the diminutive backup infielder, has a .308 batting average and 13 RBIs, third on the team. He’s also been a solid glove in replacing Gregorius, and was the first Thursday night to put a dent in Sale with his two-out infield hit that Xander Bogaerts barely gloved as he ranged to his backhand side.

To that point, Sale had retired eight straight, striking out six, and already had the press box murmuring about no-hit stuff. Much like Durant, when Sale has the ball in his hands, he’s been pretty much unstoppable. According to Elias, Sale’s 1.17 ERA against the Yankees was the lowest by any pitcher against them since the stat became official in 1912 (based on a minimum of 50 innings). But Torreyes got him again with another single in the fifth, a more sturdy liner up the middle, as he wound up being sort of a pint-sized inspiration, leading the charge for the rest of the Yankees.

Tanaka was more than up to the challenge. After a shaky start to the season, he’s clearly back to ace caliber, and we can’t help but think the chance to outduel Sale at packed Fenway was a big motivating factor. Tanaka didn’t rack up the strikouts that Sale did — he whiffed only three — but he held the Red Sox in his palm all night. Even with Dustin Pedroia back leading off after missing three games with a bruised knee, Boston had only one runner get as far as second base.

The Yankees’ rotation was considered their soft underbelly, which made the Sox poaching Sale all that more frustrating. But after Luis Severino’s seven scoreless innings in Wednesday’s victory, followed by Tanaka’s masterpiece, this was one of the most enjoyable visits to Fenway in recent memory.

And not even Sale could prevent that.