After another winning season and through another exciting playoff series, the Rangers bear the signature of an executive who is one of a kind. In fact, calling Glen Sather one of a kind is an understatement and, for New York fans, a disappointment. At Madison Square Garden, people had hoped Phil Jackson would do exactly what Sather has.

So far, the president of the Knicks is not on the same track as the president of the Rangers, who ceded the general manager’s job to Jeff Gorton before last season after having solidified the franchise, made the team a perennial playoff participant and brought them to the brink of a championship.

Part of the difference might be as simple as the distance between the two leagues. The NBA revolves around stars and has a tiny cluster of elite teams that is hard to crack. Another explanation for the different paths in the same building is that Sather had a solid background in management before he got here. He was more than just a coach when he won five Stanley Cups with the Oilers. And part of it might just be a matter of time. It was not until Sather had been on Broadway for five years that his Rangers first made the playoffs.

Maybe Jackson will yet grow into Sather’s boardroom stature. Maybe not. This much is certain: Since April of 2006, the Rangers have had a record for which the Knicks and their fans would walk through fire. The Rangers have made the playoffs in 11 of the 12 seasons since the 2006 lockout. They reached the finals three years ago and are arguably a candidate to get there again this season.

When a prospect such as Jimmy Vesey has the rare opportunity to sign with anyone, as the rookie free agent did last year, his choice was easy. “I think it’s a great organization and they do things first class all the way through,” he said after the Rangers’ Saturday morning skate in preparation for Game 6 against the Canadiens. “They’re a contender every year. At the end of the day, I just felt it was in my heart to come here. So here I am. And it has been a great year.”

By almost every measure, Sather’s run has been solid. This series against the Canadiens is a fresh reminder of his crowning moment, fleecing Montreal to get Ryan McDonagh for Scott Gomez. An observant type could point out that Sather’s underlings, notably Gorton, deserve much of the credit for spotting talent. But that in itself is a credit to the man who hired such a good staff.

Sather does have a lot in common with his Knicks counterpart. Each has a Hall of Fame resume and the full respect of their boss. Each, as a result, has healthy autonomy. Each sure has a knack for staying at arm’s length from the public, by way of the media. No one ever will call either man a latter-day Casey Stengel, the kind of guy who shares quips and tips with reporters (calling them “my writers”).

One difference, though: Sather has shown a flair for flexibility. He once shaped his roster around Jaromir Jagr, but has a completely different kind of team these days. He listened to his players when they had had it up to here with John Tortorella, replacing the irritable coach with the much more sanguine Alain Vigneault.

The Rangers executive also has a refreshing self-deprecating streak. He likes to tell of one postseason when he was a Rangers player. Coach Emile Francis urgently called his name — to say that he desperately needed Sather to sharpen Jean Ratelle’s skate. During his news conference at the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, Sather said his role that week was “really complicated.” He needed three hours to decide where he was going to play golf.

To be serious and sure, his time here has not been perfect. After his 17 seasons, the Rangers still have won only one Cup in the past 77 years. Win-now deals that cost four consecutive first-round picks might come back to bite his successor.

But his Rangers have been relevant and still are. They have a shot to win it all this year. For a chance like that, fans of another nearby franchise would jump through hoops.