John Glozek Jr. has added a new wrinkle to the popular genre of golf instruction books. The Huntington resident’s new entry has no tips on curing a slice, hitting a solid chip, making a putt or anything else to do with how to play golf. His book teaches how to ace your professional life by playing the game.

“Business Golf: Your Key to Business Success Through Golf” offers tips based on his own productive journey, in which he advanced through the ranks at Grumman and later started his own company: a golf magazine. Golf was the catalyst for him, and as he has learned, for many others.

“I was out at the Phoenix Open and I was interviewing the president of America West Airlines,” Glozek said in an interview this week. “I said, ‘How much business do you do on the golf course?’ He said, ‘Well, I call Boeing, we go play golf and I order airplanes.’” In the book, the author adds that the executive indicated he has bought all of his planes during golf rounds.

The book offers a glossary of golf terms for beginners and testimony from avid golfers such as Jim McCann, CEO of 1-800-flowers. But the crux of it is based on the experience of the man who publishes “Golfing,” a national publication.

At heart, Glozek always was a musician, as he became a professional drummer at 16, when he still was in Farmingdale High School. He played in bands, worked in a drum shop and published a magazine about drumming until his father kindly ordered him, “Get a real job.” Glozek Jr. applied at Grumman, where his dad and other family members worked.

“I realized, if I’m going to wear a suit and tie to work every day, I’m going to want to move up the company ladder,” the author said, adding that his break came in the mid-1980s when his boss asked him to fill out a golf foursome. Glozek, 28 at the time, had no clubs and had not played since he was 10. Still, reminiscent of the ambitious Ralph Kramden in an episode of “The Honeymooners,” he said yes.

He did not come close to breaking 100, but he had a great day and made a big impression. Glozek joined the company league and happily joined in conference-room golf small talk. “I was playing twice a week and practicing three times a week, just to develop relationships,” he said.

Along the way, he fell in love with the game and became a 9 handicap, which he says does not matter. “You don’t have to play well. It’s about the experience,” he said. “If you call somebody and say, ‘We’re playing in a charity outing on Aug. 10,’ you’re going to get a call back. If you say, `Do you want to play Maidstone or Shinnecock?’ you’re getting a call back instantly.”

LI Lumbermen’s golf group

You don’t have to be a lumberman to join the Long Island Lumbermen’s Golf Association. The group, which began more than 40 years ago for golf enthusiasts among woodworkers, is open to professionals in varied fields and its members include accountants, insurance agents, retired police officers and small business owners. It plays at public and private courses such as The Towers, Middle Bay, Harbor Links, Willow Creek, Baiting Hollow and Meadow Brook. Information is available by emailing warrenalbrecht1@mac.com.

Trick shot show by Walters

Trick shot artist and inspirational speaker Dennis Walters, who was paralyzed from the waist down more than 40 years ago but hits expert shots from a specially designed cart, will appear at Smithtown Landing tomorrow. Show starts at 3 p.m., donations will benefit youth golf . . . The Long Island Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship is Tuesday and Wednesday at Bethpage Red. It is open to the public.

Outing

The 37th Annual Southold-Greenport Rotary Golf Classic will be Aug. 30 at Island’s End Golf & Country Club, East Marion. Proceeds benefit Eastern Long Island Hospital, Camp Paquatuck and other Rotary service projects. Call (631) 298-8026.