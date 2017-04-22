Mark Herrmann Herrmann has covered the Mets and Yankees since 1988, and has been Newsday’s national golf writer since 2002. A former Mets beat reporter, he has covered baseball's special events, including the World Series and the All-Star Game Show More email twitter

The PGA Tour event with a new name, at a new course has a familiar request. Volunteers are needed for the Northern Trust Open, formerly known as The Barclays, which will be held this August at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury.

“We’re looking for about 1,800,” said tournament services manager Taylor Barclay (no relation to the previous title sponsor). She added that the Tour is grateful that so many Long Islanders are experienced volunteers, having served at U.S. Opens as well as the Barclays, hosted last year by Bethpage Black, and the old Northville Long Island Classic.

She said there are openings for marshals and for help with crowd control, corporate hospitality and data entry for the tour’s ShotLink computer program. There is a $75 fee for the Nike shirt and hat (the financial commitment also helps prevent no-shows). On the positive side, each volunteer gets in free all week, even on days when he or she is not working. Each also will receive a guest pass, free breakfast and lunch on days they perform their shift and will be invited to a post-tournament party.

Signup is at pgatour.com/tournaments/the-northern-trust/volunteer.html. Or you can call (201) 444-5356.

Also, the Presidents Cup is looking for volunteers. The U.S. vs. World team event, held on alternate years from the Ryder Cup, is coming to Liberty National in Jersey City this fall. The signup site is presidentscup.com/volunteer.html

Farmingdale State wins LI event

Farmingdale State won the Long Island Intercollegiate Golf tournament last weekend at Bellport Country Club. Adelphi’s Nick Kelapire won the individual title, shooting 74 and 73 on the par-71 course. Nassau Community College finished fourth (behind Adelphi and St. Joseph’s) and has not lost to any fellow two-year school in invitationals this season, coach Paul Schmidt said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Questions over junior event

Is the Drive, Chip and Putt competition worth it? Ted Bishop, who was president of the PGA of America when the national youth contest was introduced in 2013 and who still hosts a local phase of it at the course he runs in Indiana, wrote last week that the program has not achieved its goal of welcoming many new young players into the game.

In an essay for The Morning Read website, Bishop praised the way the final round is run at Augusta National Golf Club on the eve of Masters week. But he added, “I would say it has evolved into a skills contest for elite junior players more than a grow-the-game tool.”

He pointed out that the youngsters who typically advance already are regular golfers and that beginners are reluctant to participate in the contest, afraid they are going to whiff a drive in front of an audience. Still, he acknowledged there are positives. Registration for the current season is at drivechipandputt.com.

Sunday Tip

A potential golfer submitted this question to the staff during a “demo day” at Timber Point yesterday: “I’m interested in playing in some of my company’s golf outings. I’m new to the game. What should I do so I’m prepared?”

Rich Hofer, PGA Pro from South Shore Golf in Oakdale, replied: “First, take some lessons with a qualified PGA professional who will help you in all facets of the game, including equipment. Ask about multiple-lesson discounts for in-depth instruction. Ask a co-worker who may be interested in the ‘buddy system,’ which is great for helping you along. Be sure to read at least Section I of the USGA Rules. It’s a quick study and explains etiquette and proper behavior on the course, which will boost your confidence for playing in a business environment.”

Other questions for local pros can be submitted to the email address listed with this column.

Environmentally friendly

In honor of Earth Day, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and USGA issued a list of ways golf is a partner to the environment and not an antagonist (as it has at times appeared to be). One of their examples: “More than 70 percent of acreage on an 18-hole course is considered green space that provides benefits to the ecosystem, reduces maintenance and supports wildlife habitat.”