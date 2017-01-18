Neil Best Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, then returned in 1985. His SportsWatch column debuted in 2005. email twitter

How’s the week going for you so far, New York-area sports fans?

Let’s see . . . two weekdays in and we’ve seen the Knicks lose on another late gut punch, then read about the latest turn in the Melodrama involving the team’s biggest on- and off-court stars, Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson.

The Rangers allowed seven goals in a loss, again raising concerns about Henrik Lundqvist, the aging goaltender upon whom the team’s decade of mostly winning hockey has been built.

The Islanders fired their coach, Jack Capuano.

The Nets lost, because the Nets always lose.

If the local winter sports regular seasons ended today, which alas they do not, the Rangers would be the only area squad in the playoffs.

Pitchers and catchers report in 26 days, so there’s that, but not much else to look forward to.

All of which means there is a very good chance that none of those teams will win a championship come June, extending the area’s major pro sports championship drought to 5 1/2 years since the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI.

That might not sound like much to folks in places such as Cleveland (until recently), Buffalo or San Diego, but around here it is a gap of historic proportions.

The last time we went this long without a major title — yes, I am including the Devils’ Stanley Cups — was 6 1/4 years, from the Yankees winning the World Series in October 1962 to the Jets winning the Super Bowl in January 1969.

So, basically, no New York sports fan under 60 remembers living through this kind of stretch. And no one under 110 or so remembers one longer than six years.

Yup, we already are experiencing the second-longest drought in metropolitan-area annals since the Yankees acquired Babe Ruth from the Red Sox in 1919.

We will set a new, post-Ruth record if no one brings home the hardware by the time Super Bowl LII ends next February.

In fairness, most of the reason there are so few extended gaps in our collective resume is the Yankees’ decades of sustained success. But still, this is grim.

To look at the bright side, the rest of America deserved turns in the spotlight.

Already in the 2016-17 sports year, Villanova won in college basketball for the first time since 1985, the Cavaliers in the NBA for the first time ever, the Cubs in the World Series for the first time since 1908 and Clemson in college football for the first time since 1981.

In keeping with that trend, figure on the Falcons to win their first Super Bowl come Feb. 5.

But what about us? The best bet to break the streak probably is the Mets, but these things are unpredictable.

Few thought the Jets would be a tide-changer against the favored Colts in Super Bowl III, but that they were. Within 16 months, New York had three first-time champs — the Jets, Mets and Knicks.

Could that kind of chain reaction occur if someone at last breaks through in the coming year? Perhaps. But first things first. Let’s start with one.

Someone? Anyone?