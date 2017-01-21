Steve Zipay Steve Zipay is an award-winning journalist who has covered events from Super Bowls to World Series and issues from sports marketing to stadium financing. Based in New York for 25 years, Steve also has been a news editor, a business editor and sports media columnist for Newsday. In 1997, Steve was a member of the Newsday team that won a Pulitzer Prize for spot news reporting on the crash of Flight 800. He has covered the Rangers and the NHL since the 2005-06 season. Show More email twitter

For Jimmy Vesey, one of the most sought-after free agents last summer, the NHL’s learning curve has become sharper.

“It’s fair to say it’s definitely been a grind so far, a lot more games than I’ve been used to,” the 23-year-old left wing said Saturday. “Some games I’ve been a little tired or fatigued; I think my body’s still adapting to this many games.”

Sunday’s game in Detroit will be the 46th for the Rangers rookie, where the most games he had played in any season at Harvard University was 37, in his junior year. And he admits that the demands at this level are tougher than any Ivy League course.

After listening to pitches from a half-dozen teams in August, Vesey chose to sign with the Blueshirts, and his pro career had started in overdrive, with six goals and three assists in his first ten games.

Calmly, he handled the boos from fans and the waves of media before and after games his hometown of Boston, and in Buffalo, which had his rights, and in Nashville, which drafted him in the third round in 2012, but where he chose not to sign and test the free-agent waters.

The scrutiny and inquiries about his choice have died down, but the demands on the first-year pro took a toll. He’s had one goal---his 11th---in the last 16 games, and that came on New Year’s Eve, and with forwards such as Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich returning from injuries, Vesey has been shuffled to the fourth line.

So Vesey, whose confidence as well as his body has been bruised, is dealing with a new role. “Everyone talks about the physical grind, but it’s also mental,” he said, “and you can’t let it get into your head. Right now for me, I’m just trying to get back to basics, making sure I’m finishing my checks, being responsible in my own end,” he said. “Once I do that and bang in a goal, I’ll get going again and hopefully get more ice time.”

Head coach Alain Vigneault believes this is part of the journey, even for a player who won the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player.

“We really love his game and what he brings, but right now there’s some other guys in the top nine slots who are just playing a little better than he is… When you’re coming out of college, you probably feel it more than a player coming out of junior. He’s a strong player mentally, we’re very confident in his capabilities. He’ll continue to push, there’s nothing better than internal pressure to help guys stay on top of their game.”

Center Kevin Hayes, a long-time friend who helped persuade Vesey to try New York, said. “I wouldn’t say he’s struggling, he’s adjusting, there’s ups and downs, it happens to all of us. He hasn’t been getting any bounces, but it’ll start going his way.”

NEW PANTS

You’ll see some goalies looking slimmer after Feb. 4. That’s when the league’s newly designed goalie pants — tighter at the waist and narrower at the thighs — must be worn.

Henrik Lundqvist, who has worn the new pants twice during practices, said the gear is lighter and might not achieve the aim of the league: more goals. “Maybe we’ll be quicker,” he said with a grin.

Magnus Hellberg, the 6-5 goalie who is serving as Lundqvist’s backup with Antti Raanta injured, has worn the pants for three weeks, and he agreed.

“It does make you faster,” he said. “They’re really tight, especially around the waist, but you get used to it really quick. First when I saw them, I thought, ‘Whoa,’ but now I don’t think about it. Only thing I worry about is if there’s less protection. I thought it was a bigger change when they shortened the length of the pads three years ago. And goals actually went down.”

Other netminders don’t mind the change. “It feels better moving on the ice, to be honest,” the Capitals’ Phillip Grubauer told The Washington Post. “It feels a little bit better standing up, because they’re tighter up top.”

RANGERS HAVEN’T FARED WELL AT THE JOE

The Joe, or Joe Louis Arena, named after the former heavyweight champion, opened in 1979 and hasn’t been very welcoming to the Rangers over the years. They are 7-22-7 at one of the last NHL arenas that doesn’t have a corporate naming sponsor. Of course, the Blueshirts hadn’t fared much better at its predecessor, The Olympia (69-144-42). No matter. Said Rangers coach and former defenseman Alain Vigneault: “I’ve always been a fan of those old buildings and the atmosphere that’s there. All the new buildings basically all look the same, feel the same. I’ve coached a lot of games there, even played one of my 42 best [and only] games in the NHL there.”

BLUE NOTES

The Rangers were very interested in acquiring Coyotes forward Shane Doan before the last lockout ended in January 2013. He recently said he is willing to waive his no-trade clause. But the Blueshirts need defensive help now, not the 40-year-old Doan . . . With veteran Clarke MacArthur out for the season, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said he’s looking to add forward depth. The Rangers have that. How about a swap for young righthanded defenseman Cody Ceci? The Senators have defense prospect Thomas Chabot, a 2015 first-rounder, waiting in the wings.