Here’s one thing to count on: The Rangers-Canadiens first-round series that begins Wednesday will have a long way to go to match the drama, twists and turns of the Eastern Conference Finals in May 2014.

Think about it:

Goaltender Carey Price was knocked out for the series on a controversial Chris Kreider collision in Game 1, the entire Rangers team attended the funeral of Marty St. Louis’ mother the next day, and the Rangers won Game 2 behind 40 saves from Henrik Lundqvist to sweep the visit to Bell Centre. In Game 3, Brandon Prust’s hit broke former teammate Derek Stepan’s jaw and Dan Carcillo, trying to retaliate, was suspended for making contact with an official. Oh, and the Canadiens won in overtime.

On the off-day, coach Michel Therrien ordered three Rangers staffers out of the Habs’ practice, citing a gentleman’s agreement not to spy. In Game 4, St. Louis beat Dustin Tokarski in overtime to put the Blueshirts up 3-1. But at home, the Habs responded big-time, chasing Lundqvist with four goals on 19 shots in Game 5. Stepan returned with a protective mask and scored twice in the 7-4 loss. In Game 6, Dominic Moore, who had not played in the 2012-13 season to care for his wife Katie, who died of liver cancer, scored the only goal as the Rangers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Many of the notable figures from three years ago — on both teams — do not play for the Rangers or Canadiens anymore: St. Louis, Brad Richards, Derick Brassard, Carl Hagelin, Moore, Brian Boyle, Anton Stralman, Cam Talbot. Therrien was fired two months ago and replaced by Claude Julien; defenseman P.K. Subban was traded to Nashville for Shea Weber, and Lars Eller, Thomas Vanek, Daniel Briere, Brian Gionta, Dale Weise, Tokarski and Prust are elsewhere.

The Rangers have three new defenders (Brady Skjei, Nick Holden and Brendan Smith) in their top six, and are younger and quicker upfront with Mika Zibanejad, Michael Grabner, Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich. Note: Kevin Hayes (17-32-49) and Jesper Fast did not play in the 2014 series and J.T. Miller skated in only one game. The Canadiens have new blood as well.

Stepan has turned the page on 2014 and referred to the recent past.

“You look at the three games we lost [to the Canadiens this season],” Stepan said. “We lost one in a shootout. We lost one in Montreal where we gave up, I think it was, two goals in a span of 50 seconds [actually, it was three in 62 seconds].

I think we’re two evenly-matched teams. It’s going to be a heck of a series. The two buildings are phenomenal buildings to play in the playoffs. You’re going to see physical, speed, goaltending. You’re going to see it all.”

RANGERS VS. CANADIENS

THE RECORDS

Canadiens 46-26-9, 101 points , first, Atlantic Division

Rangers 47-27-6, 100 points, first wild-card in the East (update)

MATCHUPS

GOALTENDING

A healthy Price (37-20-5, 2.23 GAA, .923 save percentage) statistically was better than Lundqvist (31-19-4, .910, 2.74) during the regular season, but had some mid-year lapses. Lundqvist, at age 35, remains tremendously motivated. Bell Centre has not been a friendly place for the King (4-9-2, 3.87 GAA, .877) during the regular season. He was 2-1, 2.82, .915 in Montreal in the 2014 ECF, including the four goals in Game 5.

OFFENSE

The Rangers have scored 249 goals, the Canadiens 220.

Max Pacioretty leads both teams with 35, but the Habs have only one other player with more than 20, Paul Byron (22.) Eight others, including Weber, Alex Radulov and Alex Galchenyuk have more than 10. The Blueshirts have four 20-plus goal scorers (Kreider, Nash, Grabner and Miller), and six with more than 10.

SPECIAL TEAMS

This could be the deciding factor, because the teams are pretty even, with little difference in power play efficiency (each at about 20 percent) and penalty-killing (81 percent for the Canadiens, 79.5 for the Rangers).

DEFENSE

Weber and McDonagh, the workhorses, will be coming off some rest for lower-body injuries. Who rebounds faster? If the Rangers succumb to the forecheck and are unable to move the puck quickly out of their zone, it spells trouble.

INTANGIBLES

The Rangers lead the NHL in road wins, but Bell Centre is a bear. Conversely, they have not played well at home, especially in late February and March and are 20-16-4… Under Julien, the Habs are 15-6-1. “They’re a well-coached team,” said Nash. “They’re going to play a good system. They’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of skill, some heavy guys on the back end and great goaltending. We’re going to have our hands full.”

Head to Head

Jan. 14 in Montreal. Canadiens 5, Rangers 4. Antti Raanta left after the first period with a lower-body injury, and Lundqvist relieved, allowing all five goals. The Rangers had three separate one-goal leads.

Feb. 21 in New York. Canadiens 3, Rangers 2. Carey Price made two spectacular saves on Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller in overtime before Paul Byron scored the decider in the fifth round of the shootout.

March 4 in New York, Canadiens 4, Rangers 1. The Habs led 3-0 late in the second period before Chris Kreider scored lone goal for the Blueshirts

HISTORY

Since 1930, the teams have met 15 times in post-season series. It is the most the Rangers have faced any opponent. The Rangers are 8-7.

2014 Conference Finals. Rangers in six

1996 Conference Quarterfinals. Rangers in six

1986 Conference Finals. Canadiens in five

1979 Final. Canadiens in five

1974 Quarterfinals. Rangers in six

1972 Quarterfinals. Rangers in six

1969 Quarterfinals. Canadiens in four

1967 Quarterfinals. Canadiens in four

1957 Semifinals. Canadiens in five

1956 Semifinals. Canadiens in five

1950 Semifinals. Rangers in five

1935 Quarterfinals. Rangers win total goals 6-5

1933 Quarterfinals. Rangers win, total goals 8-5

1932 Semifinals. Rangers win 3-1

1930 Semifinals. Canadiens win 2-0