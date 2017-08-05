Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he reached out to Jay Cutler, and the retired quarterback who is now working in television showed interest.

But Gase said Saturday he didn’t think the Dolphins were close yet to signing a quarterback following the knee injury to Ryan Tannehill that could sideline him the entire season.

“I know I need somebody either way; it’s just what role,” Gase said. “I’d like to know exactly with Ryan first, to be honest with you, so that helps me make a decision what direction I want to go.”

Cutler would likely compete with backup Matt Moore for the No. 1 job while Tannehill is out. But the question is how long the Dolphins will need a replacement as the starter.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, reinjured it a week into training camp Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and the Dolphins are consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is necessary, which would likely shelve him for the season. He’s expected to be out a minimum of six weeks.

“We’re waiting for a few more opinions to come in,” Gase said. “We’re in no rush.”

Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears when Cutler had his career-best passer rating with them in 2015. Gase joined Miami the following year, and Cutler parted with Chicago in March after eight seasons.

In May, Cutler was hired by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team. Following Tannehill’s injury, Gase said he contacted Cutler, who reacted favorably to the idea of joining the Dolphins.

49ers LB injured

The 49ers are concerned linebacker Malcolm Smith, one of the team’s most coveted additions in free agency, might have suffered a significant injury Saturday during practice inside Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, California.

Smith, 28, left the field during full-team drills with an apparent upper body injury after working with the starters throughout training camp next to All-Pro NaVorro Bowman in the new-look defense.

“We think it was his chest area. Don’t know for sure. But that’s what it looked like,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Smith, the MVP of Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning team in the 2013 season, was brought in by San Francisco on a five-year contract in March.

If Smith is sidelined, it may expedite first-round pick Reuben Foster’s insertion into the starting lineup. Foster, 23, fell to the 31st selection in the NFL draft after he was widely expected to be a top-10 pick. The 49ers traded back into the first round to take Foster and said he was one of the top-three players on their draft board.

The 49ers might also be without second-year guard Joshua Garnett, who sustained a knee injury that could require surgery.

Joseph, Vikes agree

The Vikings have agreed to a contract extension with nose tackle Linval Joseph. NFL Media reported it’s a four-year extension worth as much as $50 million with $31.5 million in guaranteed money. — AP