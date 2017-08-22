CLEVELAND — This was supposed to be the big debut. Eli Manning and his new assortment of offensive toys, all on the field at the same time. The pitfalls of last season’s scoring woes vanquished by a flurry of offseason moves.

So how did it work out?

Five offensive series, 24 plays, five first downs and a field goal. And a 10-6 loss to the Browns.

In other words, not good. Again.

“A couple of throws we missed that could have been the difference,” Manning said of a deep incompletion to Brandon Marshall and a few passes to Sterling Shepard that resulted in bad things (one dropped in traffic, another caught but taken away for a fumble). “Little things like that where we have to make the plays.”

There seemed to be more to it than that, however. The Giants ran for just 29 yards in the first half, a total that included a 16-yard run by starter Paul Perkins. Perkins had five other carries for minus-6 yards besides that one long run.

The Giants had one good drive in the second half when Geno Smith pushed them 61 yards to the Browns’ 5. They seemed poised to score their first touchdown of the preseason. But Smith threw an interception to give the ball back to Cleveland. It was one of three Giants turnovers.

“The disregard for the ball was disappointing,” Ben McAdoo said. “We need to take care of the ball. If we don’t take care of the ball and we give up 10 points, we lose the ballgame. Let’s not do that. It doesn’t matter what season it is: Regular season, preseason, postseason.”

The fact of the matter is it is the preseason. The game plan is bland, the Giants experimented with different blocking schemes that obviously did not work, and the players are just getting used to each other.

“I don’t know how many more times I can say that it’s the preseason, but it is the preseason,” guard Justin Pugh said. “I still expected us to be better tonight than we were.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The starters with Manning will have one more chance to get it together. They’ll play most of the game Saturday against the Jets, then Manning likely will sit out the fourth exhibition game.

“Obviously the next one is the biggest test,” Pugh said. “It’s a short turnaround, which is probably a good thing. We can flush this one and get ready to go.”