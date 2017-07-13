This one was a heartbreaker.

Needing a win to get back to .500 and creep closer to a playoff berth, the Lizards blew a three-goal lead with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter and allowed the Atlanta Blaze to score six straight in an eventual 16-14 loss at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium in front of 5,498 fans.

Scott Ratliff fed Mark Matthews for the go-ahead strike with 9:44 left in the game, handing the Lizards a one-goal deficit at 14-13.

“This was one that we needed to have,” coach Joe Spallina said. “It’s disappointing.”

Leading 13-10 after Greg Gurenlian won the faceoff and stormed down the field for his fourth goal of the season, the Lizards’ defense crumbled.

Atlanta scored six straight, resulting in a 16-13 lead with 26 seconds remaining. Will Manny scored for the Lizards with 17 seconds left.

The Lizards led by three goals three times (7-4, 10-7 and 13-10). Paul Rabil scored three times, including two from beyond the two-point arc, and Rob Pannell also netted a hat trick. Their efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Lizards from dropping to 4-6.

“It’s fair to say that we’re not playing as well as the players on the team would like to be,” Rabil said. “It’s everybody collectively trying to figure it out on the fly. It’s important that we put points on the board. It’s also important to us that we figure out how to work together.”

Both Spallina and Rabil attributed part of the second-half downfall to fatigue, as many players on the team had just returned from a three-day US Lacrosse training camp the previous night.

“We finished yesterday evening and took a train up here,” Rabil said. “We’re not used to noon games either, but I think it’s fair to say we were definitely fatigued.”

Four of the nine Major League Lacrosse teams make the playoffs, and the Lizards are now in eighth place. They’re just one game back of the Florida Launch and Charlotte Hounds, though, for a playoff spot.

They play the Hounds at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have to win Saturday,” Spallina said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

12 Lizards named to U.S. Men’s training team. US Lacrosse announced Wednesday its 49-man training team that will prepare for the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse Men’s World Championship next July. Twelve Lizards made the cut: Gurenlian, Manny, Pannell, Rabil, Drew Adams, Steve DeNapoli, Joe Fletcher, Kyle Hartzell, JoJo Marasco, Jacob Richard, Kevin Unterstein and Joe Walters.