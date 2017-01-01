5,000-yard passers in NFL history
A look at the exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.
Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards(Credit: AP)
2013, Denver Broncos
Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3 percent), 55 TDs, 10 INTs
Record: 13-3
Note: Manning had four games with at least 400 passing yards. He broke the single-season passing TD record, previously held by Tom Brady, in Week 16.
Drew Brees: 5,476 yards(Credit: Getty Images)
2011, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2 percent), 46 TDs, 14 INTs
QB Rating: 110.6
Record: 13-3
Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards twice. Of course, he threw for at least 300 yards in 13 games.
Tom Brady: 5,235 yards(Credit: Getty Images)
2011, New England Patriots
Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6 percent), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
QB Rating: 105.6
Record: 13-3
Note: Brady threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards nine times.
Drew Brees: 5,208 yards(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)
2016, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 471-for-673 (70 percent), 37 TDs, 15 INTs
QB Rating: 103.1
Record: 7-9
Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games.
Drew Brees: 5,177 yards(Credit: Getty Images)
2012, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1 percent), 43 TDs, 19 INTs
QB Rating: 96.3
Record: 7-9
Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.
Drew Brees: 5,162 yards(Credit: Getty)
2013, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 446-for-650 (68.6 percent), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
Record: 11-5
Note: Brees only threw for 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards 11 times.
Dan Marino: 5,084 yards(Credit: AP)
1984, Miami Dolphins
Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4 percent), 48 TDs, 17 INTs
QB Rating: 108.9
Record: 14-2, AFC champions
Note: Marino threw for more than 400 yards in a game four times and more than 300 yards eight times.
Drew Brees: 5,069 yards(Credit: Getty Images)
2008, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 413-for-635 (65 percent), 34 TDs, 17 INTs
QB Rating: 96.2
Record: 8-8
Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.
Matthew Stafford: 5,038 yards(Credit: AP )
2011, Detroit Lions
Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5 percent), 41 TDs, 16 INTs
QB Rating: 97.2
Record: 10-6
Note: Stafford threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards six times.
