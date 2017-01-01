Subscribe
    Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

    Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.

    5,000-yard passers in NFL history

    Updated

    A look at the exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

    Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards

    2013, Denver Broncos Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3 percent), 55
    (Credit: AP)

    2013, Denver Broncos
    Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3 percent), 55 TDs, 10 INTs
    Record: 13-3
    Note: Manning had four games with at least 400 passing yards. He broke the single-season passing TD record, previously held by Tom Brady, in Week 16.

    Drew Brees: 5,476 yards

    2011, New Orleans Saints Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2 percent),
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2011, New Orleans Saints
    Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2 percent), 46 TDs, 14 INTs
    QB Rating: 110.6
    Record: 13-3
    Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards twice. Of course, he threw for at least 300 yards in 13 games.

    Tom Brady: 5,235 yards

    2011, New England Patriots Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6 percent),
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2011, New England Patriots
    Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6 percent), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
    QB Rating: 105.6
    Record: 13-3
    Note: Brady threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards nine times.

    Drew Brees: 5,208 yards

    2016, New Orleans Saints Stats: 471-for-673 (70 percent),
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

    2016, New Orleans Saints
    Stats: 471-for-673 (70 percent), 37 TDs, 15 INTs
    QB Rating: 103.1
    Record: 7-9
    Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games.

    Drew Brees: 5,177 yards

    2012, New Orleans Saints Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1 percent),
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2012, New Orleans Saints
    Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1 percent), 43 TDs, 19 INTs
    QB Rating: 96.3
    Record: 7-9
    Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

    Drew Brees: 5,162 yards

    2013, New Orleans SaintsStats: 446-for-650 (68.6 percent), 39
    (Credit: Getty)

    2013, New Orleans Saints
    Stats: 446-for-650 (68.6 percent), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
    Record: 11-5
    Note: Brees only threw for 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards 11 times.

    Dan Marino: 5,084 yards

    1984, Miami Dolphins Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4 percent), 48
    (Credit: AP)

    1984, Miami Dolphins
    Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4 percent), 48 TDs, 17 INTs
    QB Rating: 108.9
    Record: 14-2, AFC champions
    Note: Marino threw for more than 400 yards in a game four times and more than 300 yards eight times.

    Drew Brees: 5,069 yards

    2008, New Orleans Saints Stats: 413-for-635 (65 percent),
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    2008, New Orleans Saints
    Stats: 413-for-635 (65 percent), 34 TDs, 17 INTs
    QB Rating: 96.2
    Record: 8-8
    Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

    Matthew Stafford: 5,038 yards

    2011, Detroit Lions Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5 percent), 41
    (Credit: AP )

    2011, Detroit Lions
    Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5 percent), 41 TDs, 16 INTs
    QB Rating: 97.2
    Record: 10-6
    Note: Stafford threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards six times.

