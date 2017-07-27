CINCINNATI — Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones accepted his one-game suspension for an offseason misdemeanor conviction, and he got emotional Thursday over the unwavering support he’s received from Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Jones is suspended by the NFL for the season opener as a result of his confrontation with a hotel security employee and an obscenity-filled tirade against arresting police officers. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge as part of an agreement, and other charges were dropped.

In his first public comments since the suspension, Jones accepted responsibility.

“I take all accountability for what I did and my actions and my words,” Jones said. “So I accept it, the one-game suspension. I’m ready to move on, man.”

The Bengals apologized publicly after Jones was arrested in January and video of his comments to police were released. But Brown stood behind Jones and decided to keep him rather than release him, which had been discussed in the front office.

Brown unwaveringly defended Jones during interviews at the team’s annual preseason lunch on Tuesday, saying the cornerback inspires him.

Several times on Thursday, Jones got emotional when Brown’s support was mentioned. He teared up and ended the interview when asked what it meant to have such strong support from the owner.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Words can’t explain,” Jones said. “I can’t explain. I’m just deep from my heart that I have somebody that understands me as a person and that’s not quick to judge.”

Tearing up, he said, “See you all,” and he walked away.

Brown intimated to reporters earlier in the week that there was a discussion about releasing the cornerback after his arrest, but the owner was against it.

“We’ll see how it turns out in the end,” Brown said. “If it turns out well, then I’ll be pleased. If it doesn’t, then blame me.”