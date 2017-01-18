Hours after he was called out by his head coach for posting what should have been a private postgame moment on Facebook Live, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to offer an apology.

“First, I’d like to take this opportunity to say that I’m sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday’s game,” Brown tweeted late Tuesday night. “I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans.”

Brown recorded the Steelers’ celebratory postgame locker room Sunday in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s 18-16 AFC divisional-round win over the Chiefs. But the 17-minute video contained audio of head coach Mike Tomlin calling their AFC title game opponent, the New England Patriots, an expletive.

Tomlin on Monday apologized for his profanity and called Brown’s decision to post the live feed “foolish,” “selfish” and “inconsiderate.”

Brown agreed.

“It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions,” the receiver added in his lengthy mea culpa. “I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they’ve had to answer questions about while we’re preparing for a big game on Sunday.”

The Patriots host the Steelers at Gillette Stadium at 6:40 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game.