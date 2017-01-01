Saints vs. Falcons
ATLANTA — Matt Ryan trotted off the field to chants of "MVP! MVP! MVP!"
He certainly did nothing to hurt his credentials with a brilliant first half Sunday.
The Atlanta quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead the Falcons to a 38-32 victory over the New Orleans Saints, securing a first-round playoff bye for the NFC South champions.
Ryan was 17 of 19 for 235 yards by halftime, directing the Falcons (11-5) to touchdowns on all five possessions and a commanding 35-13 lead. He finished 27 of 36 for 331 yards, leaving him with a franchise-record 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this season.
Atlanta is seeded second in the NFC to Dallas.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) is celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) moves into the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
B.W. Webb #28 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass intended for Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown with Max Unger #60 during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints calls an audible during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints calls an audible during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Thomas Morstead #6 celebrates a field goal with Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick on the sidelines before the Falcons play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) makes a touchdown catch as New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell (48) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower (34) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (53) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Dannell Ellerbe #59 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass intended for Levine Toilolo #80 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman breaks away from New Orleans Saints defenders for a 75-yard touchdown run during the first quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Justin Hardy #16 of the Atlanta Falcons fails to make a catch in bounds during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a touchdown pass over B.W. Webb #28 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Nick Williams (15) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Matt Ryan #2 talks to Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons on the sidelines during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons dives for extra yards during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 1, 2017 in Atlanta.
