NFC divisional playoff: Falcons vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahwaks in the NFC divisional round on Saturday at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) defend as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) runs during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks tries to avoid a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes the catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste (30) is tacked by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior turnover the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior turnover the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) hits Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll stands on the field prior to the game with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A detailed view of Atlanta Falcon fan against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stands on the field prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A detailed look of a Seattle Seahawks fan prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A general view of the new Mercedes- Benz Stadium prior to the game of the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, speaks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank stands on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A general view of the Georgia Dome prior to the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks game on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Eric Weems #14 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
