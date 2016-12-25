Ravens vs. Steelers

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers leaps into the end zone in front of Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens for a 7 yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Pittsburgh Steelers fans dressed up as Jesus and Santa Claus hold up a during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) (Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) dives for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball on an end around in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 20 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for a hit on Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 20 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens lines up over center in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball on an end around in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) catches a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a touchdown with Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Albert McClellan (50) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass as Ricky Wagner #71 attempts to stop the rush of James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) (Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon (91) as he gets off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ricardo Mathews (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 20 yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger #7 in between Albert McClellan #50 and Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens for a touchdown in the first quarter during the gameat Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) (Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) tries for extra yardage after being tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) forces a fumble by Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Dixon recovered his own fumble on the play. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes against Lawrence Guy #93 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) (Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marqueston Huff (42) and defensive end Timmy Jernigan (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) stiff arms Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (36) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 20 yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger #7 in between Albert McClellan #50 and Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens for a touchdown in the first quarter during the gameat Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for a hit on Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his 20 yard touchdown reception with Antonio Brown #84 in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for a hit on Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 20 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 20 yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger #7 in front of Albert McClellan #50 of the Baltimore Ravens for a touchdown in the first quarter during the gameat Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) (Credit: AP / Fred Vuich) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) catches a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a touchdown with Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Albert McClellan (50) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

(Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for a hit on Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Don Wright) (Credit: AP / Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Onwuasor #48 of the Baltimore Ravens tackles Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for a hit on Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl) DeAngelo Williams #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers arrives to Heinz Field as an Elf before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent) Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up in a Christmas sweater before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images North America / Justin Berl) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Justin Berl) DeAngelo Williams #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers arrives to Heinz Field as an Elf before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.