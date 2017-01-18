Ben Roethlisberger knows all too well what lies ahead.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is under no illusions about how difficult his next challenge will be: venturing into Foxborough with the AFC title on the line.

The New England Patriots have won 14 of the past 16 AFC East championships, including an NFL-record eighth consecutive title this season. They’re 16-3 at home in the postseason since 2001 and 33-4 overall at home since 2013.

And they’re also led by one of the greatest head coach-quarterback tandems in league history: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

“You’re going up to the lion’s den. The dragon’s lair. They’re the dragon, we’re trying to slay them,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday. “It’s the gold standard.”

Asked if he believes he’s in Brady’s class, he replied: “Not yet,” he said. “Look at all the Super Bowls he has.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Steelers’ quarterback is extremely confident in his team’s chances of being victorious Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has plenty at his disposal, including running back Le’Veon Bell and playmaking pass-catcher Antonio Brown. But when compared with Roethlisberger, 34, Brady commands the statistical edge.

The 39-year-old signal-caller has won four Super Bowls since 2001 and is making his 11th championship game appearance — better than Hall of Famer Joe Montana (seven) and Roethlisberger (four).

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, obviously,” the Steelers quarterback said of Brady, who threw 29 touchdowns (one less than Roethlisberger) and only two interceptions during the regular season despite serving a four-game suspension for his role in DeflateGate.

The Patriots got the better of Pittsburgh in their previous meeting, a 27-16 victory at Heinz Field on Oct. 23. Roethlisberger did not play in that game because of a knee injury. On Wednesday, he insisted the Steelers have moved past that game and are instead focused on the task at hand: outsmarting Belichick and outplaying Brady on their home turf.

While the football world will be mesmerized by Sunday’s showdown between two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Roethlisberger downplayed the significance of his individual bout with Brady.

NFL videos

“I think it’s two old guys playing for a long time. I think that’s where all the talk is,” he said of the quarterback narrative. “He deserves all the credit that he gets. It’s obviously bigger than the two of us. I know he’s used to it [with the whole] Peyton and Tom thing, but these are two football teams that have won championships that are going against each other.”