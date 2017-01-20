Bill Belichick wanted nothing to do with the topic. And neither did his quarterback.

The New England Patriots coach and Tom Brady both steered clear of any political talk during their news conference on Friday — a day after President Donald Trump mentioned both of them in a speech on the eve of his inauguration.

“In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick — Bob Kraft,” Trump said Thursday at the President-elect’s donor dinner. “So good luck. Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”

While on the campaign trail in November, Trump read a letter of support written by Belichick and also said that he had Brady’s vote before the election.

But with just two days before their AFC Championship Game tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Belichick and Brady avoided Trump talk altogether.

Asked if he had ever been mentioned by a president-elect in an inauguration speech, Belichick curtly replied “No.” And he said little about his reaction to Trump’s well-publicized mention. “We have a big game,” the coach replied.

Brady — who had a red “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker room back in 2015 — was equally tight-lipped about his shoutout from the 45th President of the United States. Asked if he called Trump, Brady said: “I don’t have much to say. Did I call him? Let’s talk about football.”

After Trump read aloud his letter, Belichick addressed their relationship, saying: “My comments are not politically motivated; the friendship and loyalty to Donald. A couple of weeks ago, we had Secretary of State (John) Kerry in our locker room. He’s another friend of mine. I can’t imagine two people with more different political views than those two. But to me, friendship and loyalty is just about that. It’s not about political or religious views.”