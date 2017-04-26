1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M. Described by some scouts as a generational pass rusher. Browns sure hope so.

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU. Niners need plenty of help at plenty of spots, but with no can’t-miss quarterback prospect, Adams fills a big hole on defense.

3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State. John Fox needs athletic corners in his defensive scheme, and Lattimore fits that requirement.

4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. Plenty of scuttlebutt that the Jaguars are in the market for a quarterback, but Fournette can at least take some of the pressure off incumbent Blake Bortles.

5. Titans: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford. A terrific pass rusher with plenty of speed off the edge.

6. Jets: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State. QB or not QB? If the Jets don’t take a passer, Hooker is a big-time talent who can start immediately and might make Calvin Pryor expendable.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

7. Chargers: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama. Chargers went against the grain taking Joey Bosa early last year, and Howard would be an unexpected move. But a good one, especially with Antonio Gates close to retirement.

8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford. A terrific all-around back who even can play as a slot receiver. Hard for Panthers to pass up his talent.

9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. A true impact player, although a reported failed drug test at the combine raises a red flag.

10. Bills: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. Bills not sold on Sammy Watkins long-term, so a reliable target like Williams makes sense.

11. Saints: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama. Saints still holding out hope for a trade of Patriots corner Malcolm Butler, but a defense this leaky can’t have enough top corners.

NFL videos

12. Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina. Browns haven’t dismissed the idea of taking Trubisky at No. 1 overall, but why miss out on Garrett when you can get a quarterback here?

13. Cardinals: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson. Cardinals looking for an heir apparent to Carson Palmer, who may be in his final season.

14. Eagles: John Ross, WR, Washington. Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal, so adding a burner such as Ross would be another major boost for Carson Wentz.

15. Colts: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee. Colts are weak on both sides of the line, and Barnett can be a worthy successor to recently retired Robert Mathis.

16. Ravens: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan. Ravens offense was limited by a lack of receiver depth last year. Davis a major upgrade for a terrific deep thrower like Joe Flacco.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

17. Redskins: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama. Allen is a disruptive player in the trenches, and if he falls this far, Washington would be fortunate to get him.

18. Titans: David Njoku, TE, Miami. Titans have shown plenty of interest in Njoku, who could be a prime target for Marcus Mariota.

19. Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State. Cook has great speed and toughness, and can also catch the ball well out of the backfield. Bucs appear to have soured on Doug Martin.

20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky. Broncos need big-time help at left tackle, and while Lamp has been projected more as a guard, he may be talented enough to move outside.

21. Lions: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple. Scouts have been more and more impressed through the course of the offseason with this sure tackler from the same program as Mo Wilkerson.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

22. Dolphins: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA. McKinley has great pass-rush ability, coming off a senior season with 10 sacks.

23. Giants: Garett Bolles, T, Utah. Had only one season of major college football but has the kind of nasty streak that teams love in young linemen. Giants need added depth along the line.

24. Raiders: Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin. Left tackle Donald Penn is 34, so there’s an eventual opening for Ramczyk.

25. Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech. A year after the failed Brock Osweiler experiment, Bill O’Brien can mold a young quarterback with a rocket arm into a big-time passer.

26. Seahawks: Cam Robinson, T, Alabama. Russell Wilson was besieged by opposing pass rushers last year. Time for the Seahawks to fill the void left by Russell Okung.

27. Chiefs: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame. No need for Kizer to start immediately with Alex Smith still in the fold. Would be a perfect landing spot with quarterback-friendly coach Andy Reid.

28. Cowboys: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. Cowboys said goodbye to former first-round cornerback Morris Claiborne, who’s now with the Jets. Time to start anew with a talent like White.

29. Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Younger brother of Houston defensive end J.J. Watt has the same relentless style. With Clay Matthew now in Year 8, Watt can bolster the pass rush.

30. Steelers: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC. After seeing Tom Brady pick apart the Steelers’ secondary in the playoffs, it’s not hard to see where Pittsburgh needs help.

31. Falcons: Kevin King, CB, Washington. Falcons don’t have many pressing needs after getting to the Super Bowl last year, but cornerback depth is a welcome luxury.

32. Saints: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi. Drew Brees hasn’t been the same since Jimmy Graham left town.