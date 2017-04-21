HIGHLIGHTS Ohio State safety Malik Hooker could be Jets’ choice

Giants likely looking for O-lineman and Garett Bolles most logical

1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Terrific edge rusher who can have an immediate impact on a Browns defense sorely in need of playmakers.

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Niners have a glaring need at quarterback, but it may be a reach at No. 2 for any of this year’s prospects. Thomas is a safer alternative this high up. With 12 sacks and 24 1⁄2 tackles for loss in two seasons at Stanford, he’s ready for a terrific NFL career.

3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

The Bears signed free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon to replace Jay Cutler, so there’s at least a potential answer there. Lattimore projects as a top cover corner, giving John Fox’s defense an important component.

4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

LSU running back Leonard Fournette might be an option here, but Tom Coughlin knows from his days with the Giants that you can’t have too many defensive linemen. Allen is the best one on the board here.

5. Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Marcus Mariota could use a blue-chip receiver, and Williams is the most complete wideout in this year’s class.

6. Jets: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Quarterback is a major priority, but solidifying the pass defense isn’t far behind. Hooker and Jamal Adams are the top two safeties from which to choose.

7. Chargers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Former Jets safety Dwight Lowery, 31, is penciled in as a starting safety. Enter Adams, who can become an immediate starter.

8. Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Jonathan Stewart just turned 30, so it’s wise for the Panthers to give Cam Newton some more help in the running game.

9. Bengals: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Dre Kirkpatrick is a lockdown corner on one side. Time to pair him up with a player like Conley, who can eventually take over for Adam Jones.

10. Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

The Bills are said to be enamored with Howard, who is not only a terrific pass catcher but also an effective blocker.

23. Giants: Garett Bolles, T, Utah

The Giants are looking to upgrade along the line, and might be ready to move left tackle Ereck Flowers to the right side. If Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk are off the board, Bolles is the next man up.