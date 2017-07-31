FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he has not spoken directly with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti about the team’s interest in potentially signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, although the issue did come up at a Ravens fan forum on Sunday.

“I didn’t have a conversation with Steve [about Kaepernick],” Goodell said after a fan forum at the Jets. “It came up in the [Ravens] fan forum. Those are independent decisions that the clubs make. They hope to do what is in the best interests of their franchise.”

Goodell has repeatedly said that he does not believe Kaepernick is being prevented from joining an NFL team because of his decision last year not to stand for the national anthem before games while he was with the 49ers. Kaepernick initially sat on the bench during the anthem and then took a knee while the song was played.

After being released by the 49ers in the offseason, Kaepernick has drawn minimal interest from teams. Other than the Ravens, who have spoken directly with Kaepernick to gauge his interest about playing, the Seahawks were the only team to consider signing him. They decided instead to sign Austin Davis to back up Russell Wilson.

“Steve [Bisciotti] was talking about the approach they’re taking,” Goodell said. “Obviously, they’re considering a lot of issues, and they’re going to make that evaluation.”

The Ravens are in the market for a backup to Joe Flacco, who is out with a back injury. He is expected back for the regular season, but backup Ryan Mallett has not impressed early in training camp.

Asked at Monday’s fan forum whether he risked hurting his team’s “brand” by signing Kaepernick, Bisciotti said, “We’re very sensitive to it and we’re monitoring it, and we’re still, as [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] said, scrimmaging it. So pray for us.”