Andrew Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder will keep him out for the start of training camp.

How much more time he’ll miss is still unclear.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters yesterday that the team’s franchise quarterback would go on the physically unable to perform list when players report to camp Saturday.

“I want to make this very clear: Andrew has not had a setback. This is all part of the process,” Ballard said. “The long-term prognosis is very good and that is very positive. We are going to follow the doctors’ orders and the process.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft and the face of the franchise, had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum. He did not participate in any of offseason workouts and the Colts knew all along there was a good chance he would still be recovering during camp.

Ballard said Luck did not start throwing until last week.

n Broncos’ Elway gets 5-year deal

John Elway has agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos. The deal ends a long-running saga that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-front office executive would leave the franchise he’s led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before agreeing yesterday to the extension through 2021. The club first approached him about a new deal last October. Elway led Denver to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and ’98 seasons to cap his Hall of Fame playing career.

n Irvin won’t face sex assault charge

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin will not be charged with sexual assault after Florida prosecutors said that hotel video and other evidence aren’t sufficient to prove his accuser’s allegations.

Broward County Assistant State Attorney Christine Adler wrote in a report that without additional corroboration of the accuser’s account, prosecutors “would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a sexual battery occurred.”

A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. Irvin, 51, has insisted for months that he has been falsely accused.

Irvin, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit in 2011, told a news conference yesterday that these latest allegations had cost him “millions” in endorsements and business opportunities, but declined to give details.

“Just being accused of something like this, this is as devastated as it can be,” said Irvin, a Fort Lauderdale native who works as an analyst for the NFL Network and as a Christian speaker. Irvin was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

n ’Boys’ Whitehead has court date

Cowboys wide receiver/kick returner Lucky Whitehead had a warrant out for his arrest after a shoplifting arrest June 22 in Virginia and his failure to appear in court July 6. It was first reported by TMZ. The court date has been reset to Aug. 10, per court records. He will have to leave training camp to get it taken care of.

Whitehead, 25, was arrested in Prince William County, Va., on June 22 for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200. He was ordered to appear in court July 6, but failed to show, resulting in the warrant for his arrest.

